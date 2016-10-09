Palace hits French daily’s “serial killer” tag on Duterte

Malacañang hit back at a French newspaper that described President Rodrigo Duterte a “serial killer president” amid the rising cases of drug-related killings in the country, calling it display of irresponsible journalism.

“The comment is irresponsible and shows a lack of understanding of local conditions,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a text message.

President Duterte was featured as the banner story of French newspaper Libération last Friday, October 7, with the French headline depicting him as a “serial killer president.”

The story highlighted his bloody anti-illegal drug campaign, and also featured his expletive-laden tirades against US President Barack Obama and Pope Francis, and his controversial allusions to Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust.

Abella criticized Libération for its careless use of words in describing the president and his anti-drug campaign.

“It’s irresponsible the way they have said it and the way they carelessly used these words and their media power to think the Philippines in such a way,” Abella said in an earlier radio interview. “The best way I can say it is, it’s irresponsible,” he added.

Contrary to the French article critical of Duterte, Abella said majority of Filipinos actually support the President’s campaign against drugs based on a recent survey.

“I think the best picture ‘no, the best mirror of what’s happening in the Philippines is that iyong tao mismo, iyong taumbayan na apektado. But so far po, ang isang nakikita natin sa response ng mga tao, they have a very high appreciation of what the President is doing and his stance,” he said.

The French article was the latest international criticism hurled against Duterte, who remain unapologetic and relentless in suppressing drugs and crime in the country.

More than 3,000 drug suspects have been killed either in police operations and summary executions since the crackdown began.