Palace: More needs to be done despite Duterte’s “very good” mark



(AFP PHOTO / MANMAN DEJETO / mb.com.ph) President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the Davao international airport terminal building early on September 30, 2016, shortly after arriving from an official visit to Vietnam.(AFP PHOTO / MANMAN DEJETO / mb.com.ph)

President Rodrigo Duterte has demonstrated “exemplary” performance in the first three months in office but much more still needs to be done, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Even as he welcomed the President’s high public satisfaction rating based on a latest survey, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the government must not only sustain the campaign against illegal drugs but also boost efforts to alleviate the plight of poor Filipinos.

“While the Duterte administration’s performance in the past three months is exemplary, this is not the time for complacency,” Andanar said on the eve of the President’s 100th day in office.

“There is much work to be done not only in eliminating the scourge of illegal drugs and crime, but also in fighting poverty and improving the lives of the underprivileged and the powerless,” he said.

Andanar also appealed for the support of the Filipinos behind the President’s reform agenda “so we can achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the years ahead.”