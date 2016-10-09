Palace pleased as EU, UN aid continue despite acrimony over drug war

Malacañang is pleased that the European Union and the United Nations are reportedly not planning to stop foreign assistance to the Philippines despite criticisms on President Duterte’s war on illegal drugs.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar affirmed that the country’s relations with the two foreign bodies remain stable despite differences in policies.

MB FILE – PCO Secretary Martin Andanar (MB Photo by Richard V. Viñas) (mb.com.ph)

“We welcome the steadfast commitment of EU and UN to the Philippines. Our partnership go (sic) beyond differences in policies,” Andanar said in a text message.

The European Union recently offered P9 billion worth of assistance to help develop and promote renewable energy in the country.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jesse noted that both the Philippines and EU share several goals on issues such as climate change, sustainable energy, and poverty alleviation.

The financial aid from EU came even after being subject of President Duterte’s profanity-filled attacks for expressing concern over the soaring drug killings in the country. After telling the EU parliament “f*ck you,” Duterte recently said the EU should “better choose purgatory” since hell is already full.

The United Nations, on the other hand, is also not reportedly keen on halting assistance to the Philippines. Relations between the Philippines and the UN remains in good level, according to a UN resident official.

Last week, the President said the Philippines would survive even if the foreign governments would pull out assistance to the country over concerns on the country’s drug killings.

The President said the country would “not beg” for foreign aid, even challenging western countries to put their money elsewhere. He said the Philippines would rather stand up for its dignity instead of settling for “crumbs” of aid from foreign countries.