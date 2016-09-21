Palace responds to UNCHR statement: ‘Govt does not carry out killings’

The Office of the Presidential Spokesperson responded on Wednesday (September 21, 2016) to the statement of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UNCHR), saying the administration does not carry out extra-judicial killings (EJK).

“Notwithstanding the accusations hurled against him (President Rodrigo R.Duterte), no formal charge of human rights violations has been filed. Alleged EJKs are not the policy of his administration”, the statement said.

During the 33rd session of the Human Rights council on September 14, UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein denounced President Duterte’s neglect for human rights and extra-judicial killings.

He pointed out: “Empowering police forces to shoot to kill any individual whom they claim to suspect of drug crimes, with or without evidence, undermines justice.”

Al Hussein added that Filipinos deserve a “police force that serves justice,” and “judicial institutions that operate under due process.”

The Presidential spokesperson rejected the said accusations, saying that President Duterte respects human rights.