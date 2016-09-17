 Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier in W.Bank, shot dead: army | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier in W.Bank, shot dead: army

by Agence France-Presse
September 17, 2016

A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli soldier Saturday in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron before he was shot dead, the army said, in the fourth attack on Israelis in less than 24 hours.

A military statement said the attacker drew a knife during a routine security check in Hebron’s Tel Rumeida neighbourhood and wounded the soldier.

“In response to the immediate threat, forces at the scene shot the assailant, resulting in his death,” the statement said.

On Friday, three alleged assailants were killed while carrying out attacks on Israelis, two in and around occupied Hebron and one in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Another man was killed on Thursday, also in Hebron, after allegedly trying to evade arrest by the Israeli military.

Since October, 228 Palestinians, 34 Israelis, two Americans, one Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in ongoing violence, according to an AFP count.

Israeli forces say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks. Others were shot dead during protests and clashes.

The uptick in violence was a reminder of persistent tensions that continue to alarm the international community and came as UN chief Ban Ki-moon warned the two-state solution was “further than ever” from becoming reality.