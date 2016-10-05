Parañaque coding scheme moved to November – Olivarez

Supposedly effective last October 1, the re-implementation of the unified vehicle volume reduction program (UVVRP) or the number coding scheme on all roads in Paranaque City was moved next month after the city council amended its earlier approved ordinance, Mayor Edwin Olivarez disclosed Wednesday.



(Photo courtesy of mapio.net)

Olivarez said they suspended the number coding scheme for one month after they received strong clamor and opposition from city residents due to the failure to allot “window hours”, or duration where vehicles with prohibited number are allowed to travel despite the coding.

Olivarez said the number coding scheme will be fully implemented effective on November 3, after the All Souls Day without any dry run.

Earlier, Olivarez announced that there would be a week-long dry run of the said scheme from October 1 to 8.

Mar Jimenez, city public information office (PIO) chief, announced that the national and city roads that are covered of the scheme include: Dr. A. Santos Avenue or Sucat Ave.; Quirino Avenue; Ninoy Aquino Ave., road leading to Ninoy Aquino International Airport; Dona Soldedad Road; East Service Road; and West Service Road.

Under the amended traffic code resolution, he said, the city council corrected the provided period from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. instead of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Like in most cities in Metro Manila, vehicles with license plate ending 1 and 2 are prohibited to travel in the city on Monday, 3 and 4 on Tuesday, 5 and 6 on Wednesday, 7 and 8 on Thursday and 9 and 0 on Friday, Jimenez said.

