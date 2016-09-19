Partnerships made in digital heaven

The Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) has broken ground in Philippine digital marketing by fusing the industry’s three biggest events—namely the IMMAP Summit, Mobile Marketing Congress, and the Digital Commerce Summit—with its first ever IMMAP Digital Congress (DigiCon).

As IMMAP DigiCon brings in leaders and influencers in the digital world, the event aims to benefit companies involved in digital marketing for their businesses as well as individuals interested in harnessing the unlimited power and possibilities available to them in the digital age.

World leaders in marketing communications such as DDB, Havas, Leo Burnett, McCann, Ogilvy, and TBWA will explore various topics across the conference’s ten tracks. Their insights, which are well-rooted in traditional marketing but are far-extending into the digital arena, are something to watch out for. LinkedIn, Nielsen, and Omnicom Media Group, meanwhile, will be tackling topics from the Research and Measurement track, which focuses on gathering and handling data at a time when information is king.

Representatives from influential global brands such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Mashable will discuss key issues.