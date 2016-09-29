Party with the Germans

Enjoy the most authentic Bavarian festival with cold beers, music, and sausages

By Mary Angela Barlongay

October is coming and it’s almost time to celebrate the most authentic Bavarian festival as The German Club Manila and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila kick off their annual Oktoberfest. The event happening on Oct. 7 and 8 at Sofitel would be the club’s 78th year here in the Philippines. The German Club has been bringing their well-loved festival all the way from Munich, Bavaria, Germany since 1906. This is “the German fest where you can party with the Germans in a very German way,” says Michael Hasper, German Embassy Manila’s charge d’affaires. “We are doing this because we feel that we can really bring people closer together and that is what inspires all of us to party together and to get to know each other better.”

Oktoberfest starts in September and ends on the first Sunday of October.

HEADS OF THE FEST From left: German Embassy Manila’s commercial counselor Dr. Andree Buhl, Sofitel Philippine Plaza’s general manager Adam Laker, German Embassy Manila’s charge d’affaires Michael Hasper, and German Club Manila’s president Bernd Schneider (Manila Bulletin)

The first Oktoberfest started when Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig (who later became King Ludwig) married Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. The celebration lasted for five days with over 40,000 revelers. Over the years, it has grown to become one of the biggest beer festivals in the world.

Following the success of last year’s two-day event that had over 3,000 guests, 1,300 kg of German sausages, and more than 7,500 Maß (traditional one-liter mugs) of beer in a span for two days, the Harbor Garden Tent would once again be transformed into a Biergärten (beer garden) where guests are entertained by Bavarian music from Bavarian Sound Express, a 12-man band fresh from Munich. “Our band not only plays typical Oktoberfest music,” says German Club Manila’s president Bernd Schneider. Unlike other bands in concerts who would just sing or play the instruments, the Bavarian Sound Express also “connects with the audience. You would see people dancing on the tables, they move around the evening, and I think this is what makes it so unique here. It is authentic,” adds Schneider. Move to the beat of Fliegerlied song, one of the dance songs enjoyed during Oktoberfest. Those who had attended the previous Oktoberfests would know that this song has a series of steps to follow but do not fret, it’s a simple dance that makes the guests groove on the dance floor.

GERMANS AND THEIR BREAD In Germany there are over 300 varieties of dark and white breads and over 1,200 varieties of rolls and mini-breads (Manila Bulletin)

Of course, the party can’t be complete without the free flowing cold beers made special by San Miguel and the series of games that can be enjoyed throughout the evening. The German Club Manila, a non-profit organization, would conduct a raffle draw where the lucky winners could win exciting prizes, one of which is a business class trip to Europe. Proceeds from the raffle are given to one of their charitable organizations.

The guests will also enjoy traditional German food starting off with the schweinshaxe (grilled roasted pork knuckles) with its crispy roasted skin, brathendl (well seasoned chicken, best with beer), kartoffellknodel (potato dumplings), roasted calf, laugen rolls, obatzda (Bavarian cheese delicacy) and, of course, a wide variety of wurst (German sausages).

AUTHENTIC GERMAN FOOD Oktoberfest Platter ― Wurst (German sausages), Kartoffelknödel (potato dumplings), red cabbage salad, pork schnitzel, spinach spatzle with mushrooms and speck in creamy sauce, semmelknödel (Bavarian bread dumplings), sauerkraut fermented green cabbage and pretzel (Manila Bulletin)

What makes this event different from any other festival in the metro is, according to Bernd Schneider, the “authenticity of the event from food over to the decorations, to the music, and the entertainment.”

Those who want to further relive the tradition and history of Oktoberfest can wear the Bavarian-style alpine hat, traditional trachten shirt, lederhosen, knee socks, and leather shoes for men. The females can opt to wear a Bavarian dress called dirndl with matching dirndl blouse, bodice, and apron.

This is the seventh year that the German Club Manila is teaming up with Sofitel for the event. “I honestly believe that each year it gets better, each year we find a little bit more, we do something a little bit different, a little more creative, different games, different prizes, and we find different bands. We experiment with all sorts of different things,” says Adam Laker Sofitel Philippine Plaza’s general manager.

For seat availability/inquiry: reservations@germanclub.ph, 02 894-2899