Pasig jail yields zero drugs

A surprise inspection at the Pasig city jail where at least 75 percent of its 1,237 inmates hold drug cases, yielded only a few improvised bladed items and some other prohibited objects, but proved negative for illegal drugs.

A long knife with a wooden handle, a smaller one made from an empty can of sardines, water jugs and sharp steel electric fan blades were among the prohibited items presented to the media yesterday following a 6 a.m. surprise inspection or ‘Oplan Greyhound’ initiated by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and assisted by the Pasig City police station.

BJMP personnel frisked each of the 1,066 male detainees and 171 female detainees early morning on Saturday as they vacated their prison cells in ‘Gusali ng pagbabago’ and transferred to the adjacent building, ‘Gusali ng Pagkalinga’ up to its roofdeck to give way to law enforcers who conducted the search procedure.

Musty odor welcomed the law enforcers and the media who accompanied the BJMP personnel who searched every corner of the cramped detention cells hosting at least 100 detainees each, a picture of congestion in a prison facility that is supposed to hold only 500 inmates but is now hosting 1,237 in all.