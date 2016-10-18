Patricia Javier on love and other drugs

Patricia Javier left behind a lot of things when she married chiropractor Robert Walcher in 2005, including a singing and acting career.

A decade later, and now a mother of two, Patricia returns to pick up where she left of, with supportive husband in tow.

On love and sacrifice

Patricia Javier

Don’t get Patricia wrong. For her, the sacrifice was all worth it. She and Rob quietly raised a family that includes Robert Jr., 9 and Ryan James, 5 in San Diego, California. It was mainly smooth sailing on the Pacific Coast, the same area where they had simple wedding vows years prior. Rob went on with his career while Patricia studied to be a licensed aesthetician – which she passed in one take – and worked for over three years in a dermatology clinic, attending to clients through non-invasive treatments.

Although a dual citizen now, Patricia reckoned her mother country is still the best place to raise grounded kids.

“Feeling ko, this is the time na dapat nandito sila to learn ’yung values ng mga Pilipino,” Patricia told Bulletin Entertainment at the launch of InfiniVAN, the newest telecom company in town. “Tayo, we’re survivors eh. Gusto ko matutunan nila ’yon.”

Relocating here wasn’t easy for the family. They had to sell their house and other properties in the States, the husband suffered a pay cut, and the kids were understandably “culture shocked.”

“Wala kaming gripo sa Antipolo (where Patricia grew up), so kailangan niya mag-igib sa balon. Nasha-shock din siya na sa sahig natutulog ’yung mga kamag-anak ko kapag bumibisita sila sa bahay namin.”

All in the past now

Now that she’s back in showbiz, Patricia acknowledged past failings.

“I’m only human. There was a time in my life that I almost got hooked on (illegal) drugs,” she revealed. “Sobrang grateful lang ako na I had my parents who were there for me.”

Now, Patricia said she wouldn’t mind getting tested randomly. “Kami ang ehemplo ng mga tao. Sana mabuti kaming role model sa iba. Hindi makakatulong sa’min ang drugs.”

Patricia said President Rodrigo Duterte has her support on his war on drugs.

“Sa isip ko, ‘Wow, our president is so brave to do this and I salute him.’ He deserves our support.”

A devout Christian, Patricia is grateful that she found God. “I don’t wanna be high on drugs, I wanna be high on God. With drugs may lifespan, with God you’re always high.”

On their wellness advocacy

If there’s one thing she misses about living in the States, it would be the healthy food they enjoyed there.

That’s why she and her husband advocate health and wellness. They setup the Chiropractic Wellness clinic where his husband practices chiropractic care.

“Tinutulangan ko ang husband ko na i-educate ang mga Pilipino about the benefits of chiropracty,” Patricia said.

She also tries to grow her own food here – just like in the US. “Wala na ’kong bisyo. I don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t do drugs.”

Some 10 years on, Patricia is still very much in love with her good-looking husband.

“That’s why I married him,” Patricia shared.

On women who check out her husband, she said, “Hindi naman sila magpi-flirt kung wala silang nakikitang maganda sa asawa ko.”

Patricia is also busy promoting her eponymous album under Ivory Music downloadable on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.