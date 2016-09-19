PCCI to downplay extra-judicial killings

The upcoming Philippine Business Conference (PBC), the country’s largest gathering of businessmen in the country, will downplay the issue of extra-judicial killings (EJK) in the country because raising it will not work in the best interest of business.

George Barcelon, President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), said the 42nd PBC, which is slated on Oct. 12-13 at Marriott Grand Ballroom, will have to downplay the EJK issue which is undergoing Senate investigation.

Barcelon even likened the government’s fight against illegal drugs, which is now hugging international media headlines, to the case of Zika Virus in Singapore where residents are scared but that the government has assured them that the issue is well-contained.

“It’s the same thing with us, it will not work in the best interest of business if we will raise that in the PBC, so we will downplay it,” he said.

Instead, the 42nd PBC will focus on good governance, infrastructure (energy and transportation), agriculture and manufacturing. Based on tradition, this year’s PBC with the theme “GIANT Steps 2016 and Beyond” will have President Duterte as its guest speaker at the closing of the 2-day business conference. Vice-President Leni Robredo will be the keynote speaker, addressing over 1,400 participants from the local business and foreign delegates.

Barcelon, however, noted that extra-judicial killings are largely allegations and the President has been repeatedly saying that whatever he is doing it is always within the bounds of law.

“On our side, we don’t’ want to jump into conclusion,” he said.

Among PCCI voices, PCCI Honorary Chairman and Treasurer Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. was the most vocal in his support on the way the government has been handling its drive against illegal drugs.

Ortiz Luis said the government’s declaration against illegal drugs is no different from what the US had down when it declared war against Iraq.

Ortiz-Luis further justified the killings saying that “deaths and collateral damage” are not inevitable in campaigns like this. He said that the fear created in the campaign will make those involved in illegal drugs to think twice.

“I think we are winning,” he said adding that if the Duterte administration would succeed in one year “I am sure foreign countries, the UN and EU will take a lesson from us and make us a model.”

Whether the alleged EJK has an adverse impact on business, Ortiz Luis said there has been no single business that has closed shop or a foreign company planning to invest here has withdrawn from such plan because of EJK.

If the alleged EJK is a cause of concern among businesses, Ortiz-Luis explained lengthily that it does not.

“I’ll put it this way may have you heard of foreign companies that closed operation or can they name names of those intending to come in but not coming in. I am not talking about the mining industry if there is uncertainty there, perhaps but on drugs. What do they care as long as they’re not affected?,” he said.

“if investors are watching and going to invest in Asia, and I know that the Philippines is now succeeding in taking away drugs and criminality, shouldn’t I put it on my radar screen finally?”

“I’ve heard some foreign chambers interviewed and they say it is causing some worry by some investors. I’d like to ask them, name one or two because foreign direct investment for one goes for the income, they don’t care if 50 percent of Filipinos kill each other so long as they’re protected. That’s more of a statement of advocacy rather than and you know very well that for instance as mentioned, some of you play Pokemon Go at night, have you done that before you bring your expensive cellphone go out at night and catch pokemon monsters you’ll probably lose your cellphone and your life. Can you do that before? It is a big difference.”

Ortiz-Luis further believes that the government is winning in this campaign.

“I think we’re doing well and in a lot of ways it must be overdone but I guess it’s part of the formula to bring fear into the hearts of..those… otherwise how they will surrender? If every time there is a protest you give in and every time they run to some foreign association, we will stop so we will never be able to do this?,” he said.

PCCI Chairman Benedicto V. Yujuico further downplayed it as a “matter of perception” where the east was sort of on the positive side as against the western countries’ condemnation of alleged EJK.

PCCI Chairman Emeritus Francis Chua said that based on his earlier talks with Chinese and ASEAN business leaders ”they are so happy with us because we have a strong President and they even expressed hope of having such kind of leader. Maybe something good will come out of this.”

Former PCCI President Alberto Fenix Jr. also said that “business are happy and satisfied” and even those lower income class feels safe while PCCI Director Jesus H. Varela observed that most Filipinos, especially the BPO workers, are comfortable now even if the go home late at night

Fenix also said that the domestic economy is in good hands with the government having a good team of economic managers led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez. What will discourage foreign business is the limitation on foreign equity in some industries.