PCO Sec. Martin Andanar’s Statement on the NY blast



(AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. Smith) / mb.com.ph Police and first responders work near the site of a bomb explosion on West 23rd Street on September 17, 2016, in New York.(AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. Smith) / mb.com.ph

MANILA — We are deeply saddened by the New York explosion that left scores injured in Chelsea district.

As authorities begin to investigate, the Philippine Consulate General in New York continues to monitor the situation closely.

We advise Filipinos living in the area to remain calm and vigilant as we wait for further developments.