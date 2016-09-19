Peace rally to be held at blast site

DAVAO CITY — The Roxas Night Market will be the site of a culminating activity organized by peace groups to celebrate the peace efforts of the Duterte administration and commemorate the Sept. 2 blast that killed 16 and injured more that 60 persons.



(Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin) MB FILE – Grieving local folks offer wreaths, flowers, and candles during the memorial mass at the Roxas Night Market where an improvised explosive device (IED) blasted, killing 14 persons and injuring 71 others Friday night.(Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)

The event will begin with a silent march assembly at Rizal Park, which will go through Bolton, Magallanes, and CM Recto streets, with the Roxas Market to be the convergence point on Wednesday, Sept 21.

The event will feature the banging of gongs 16 times to pay respect to the 16 bomb victims, while the public is encouraged to offer candles and flowers.

Afterwards, artists groups will perform, with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process providing updates on the peace efforts.

The Musicians and Artists of Davao (MAD) has organized performances by local groups, while National Youth Commission chairperson Aiza Seguerra is also expected to attend.

According to the Davao City Police Office, security arrangements are already being arranged with the Task Force Davao and the Public Safety and Security Command Center.