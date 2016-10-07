People magazine: Brad Pitt reunites with kids

Brad Pitt has reunited with his children for the first time since Angelina Jolie divorced him, People magazine reported.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen with their children after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in 2014. (GVK/BAUER-GRIFFIN/GC IMAGES) mb.com.ph

A source told the magazine that the 52-year-old actor “has spent some wonderful time with the children recently.”

A therapist was likely present during Pitt’s visit to the kids as part of a temporary plan recommended by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and agreed by both Pitt and Jolie, 41.

The actress has gained full temporary custody over their six children: Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Jolie filed for divorce last September 19.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the DCFS continue to investigate allegations that Pitt verbally abused and got physical with Maddox during a fight aboard the family’s private jet.