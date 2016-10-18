Perception of corruption in Iloilo increases – SWS

Iloilo City — Survey firm Social Weather Stations (SWS) found that the Iloilo business sector’s perception of corruption has increased.

Of the 100 entrepreneurs surveyed in Metro Iloilo last February-March, SWS found 67 percent believed there is “a lot” of corruption in the public sector.

The 2016 findings registered higher than the 2013 survey with 55 percent reporting perceived corruption and the 2012 survey with 47 percent.

This was revealed during the October 14 road show of the 2016 Surveys on Corruption by SWS and the National Competitiveness Council (NCC), the public-private task force under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

SWS also found that 32 percent of entrepreneurs had personal knowledge of public sector corruption while 45 percent believe that other businesses/companies give bribes to win public sector contracts.

On the other hand, there’s improvement in the perception that the government can be run without corruption.