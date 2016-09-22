Perfect pairings from the wine diva

When hosting a formal dinner for a hundred beautiful people, it takes a lot of work—and luck— to achieve perfection especially when an event involves a five-star, multi-course dinner with wines matching each course.

Difficult and even close to impossible for ordinary mortals; but not for Tita Trillo, the country’s acknowledged Wine Diva. Tita has been traveling around the world almost her entire life, tasting and studying wines.

It was inevitable that in 1982, she established Titania Wine Cellar as a family corporation focused initially on the exclusive importation and distribution to both domestic and duty free markets of select high quality wines and spirits from all over the world.

Named after “Titania,” the queen of the fairies in William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the company has brought magic to its discerning Philippine clientele for 34 years. As a Titania pioneer in the local wine market, the company succeeded to emerge as the top wine importer and distributor of premium brands in the Philippines.





Scallop and celeriac soup (Manila Bulletin)

USDA Norbert turkey blanquette (Manila Bulletin)

Wine Diva Tita Trillo (Manila Bulletin)





PERFECT MATCH – A week ago, Titania Wine Cellars hosted a sit-down dinner in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture to showcase an assortment of US products including meats, seafood, and vegetables.

The gourmet five-course dinner was held at the country’s most romantic restaurant, the Champagne Room of the Manila Hotel. Considered one of the hotel’s hidden gems, the French-inspired outlet exudes an ambience that takes one’s breath away.

FOOD/WINE PAIRS – The dinner was unforgettable. For starters, a hearty Caesar salad was served partnered with Coastal Ridge Pinot Grigio 2014. The wine had a faint aroma of green apples with a lingering taste of spice.

Green-tinged celeriac puree was the base for the soup, on which floated two giant pan-seared US scallops. Granny Smith apples and hazelnuts provided contrasting textures, which complemented the full-bodied Coastal Ridge Chardonnay 2014 poured generously.

Our first meat course, USDA Norbert turkey blanquette, was cooked sous vide to prevent any browning or searing. Blanquette is a classic way to cook veal; in the hands of Champagne Room chefs, USDA turkey fit into the dish perfectly especially when highlighted by black truffle cream and Oregon Trail cranberry jelly and presented with Coastal Ridge Pinot Noir 2014.

Moist, tender, and ultra-flavorful USDA beef tenderloin was cooked perfectly medium rare, napped with Coastal Ridge wine sauce and plated atop potato puree accented with truffle oil. Aromatic and bold Coastal Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 brought memories of the Mediterranean.

Oregon Trail black cherries were baked in custard for a classic clafoutis. A small scoop of Jim Beam Kentucky Bourbon vanilla ice cream was a playful American surprise, which naturally blended with the dessert wine Coastal Ridge Moscato 2014.

The sparkle of crystal and the gleam of silverware mellowed as the candles glimmered. Diplomats, business leaders, artists, and gourmets talked food and very little politics. Violin and piano discreetly playing, more wine pouring. Another perfect evening hosted by the one and only Wine Diva.