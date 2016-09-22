Perlas Pilipinas downs Laos by 147 points in SEABA tilt

Perlas Pilipinas soared to its second straight win after trouncing hapless Laos, 179-32, on Wednesday night in the ongoing SEABA Women’s Championship in Malacca, Malaysia.



(Photo from Facebook page / mb.com.ph) Perlas Pilipinas(Photo from Facebook page / mb.com.ph)

The Filipina dribblers quickly opened a double-digit spread and made a 50-point first quarter outburst before limiting Laos to single digit in each of the last three quarters en route to the 147-point rout.

Jack Aminam led Perlas with 28 points and 17 rebounds while Camille Sambile added 26 points and 5 rebounds. Both came off the bench.

Souktavanh Phantalangsy led Laos with 15 markers, two boards, and three swipes.

The Philippines opened their campaign with a 69-43 triumph over Singapore last Tuesday.