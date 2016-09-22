 Perlas Pilipinas downs Laos by 147 points in SEABA tilt | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Perlas Pilipinas downs Laos by 147 points in SEABA tilt

by Philippine News Agency
September 22, 2016

Perlas Pilipinas soared to its second straight win after trouncing hapless Laos, 179-32, on Wednesday night in the ongoing SEABA Women’s Championship in Malacca, Malaysia.

Perlas Pilipinas

Perlas Pilipinas
(Photo from Facebook page / mb.com.ph)

The Filipina dribblers quickly opened a double-digit spread and made a 50-point first quarter outburst before limiting Laos to single digit in each of the last three quarters en route to the 147-point rout.

Jack Aminam led Perlas with 28 points and 17 rebounds while Camille Sambile added 26 points and 5 rebounds. Both came off the bench.

Souktavanh Phantalangsy led Laos with 15 markers, two boards, and three swipes.

The Philippines opened their campaign with a 69-43 triumph over Singapore last Tuesday.