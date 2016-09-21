Perlas Pilipinas notches first win SEABA tournament

The Philippines kicked off its title bid in the Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Women’s Championship with a 69-43 demolition of Singapore on Tuesday at the Bukit Serindit Indoor Stadium in Malacca, Malaysia.



(spin.ph / mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Perlas Pilipinas(spin.ph / mb.com.ph)

Chak Cabinbin, a perennial MVP in the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association, finished with 16 points for Perlas Pilipinas, who held a 21-4 run in the final four minutes of the second period to post a 46-27 halftime lead.

Cabinbin took the spot of Fil-American Sofia Roman, who failed to join the team due to studies.

Camill Sambile chipped in 10 points and Allana Lim scored nine points while Cindy Resultay had eight rebounds for the Philippines, which will next meet Laos.

“We were a little bit sluggish. We came here 1:30 p.m. and it was like siesta time,” said Perlas Pilipinas head coach Patrick Aquino.

“But I’ve told the players, you’ve got to work hard from start to finish and you can’t have that kind of start from teams like Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand,” added Aquino.