Petition vs Teddyboy appointment at UN post gains ground

Thousands of netizens have signed a petition for the United Nations to reject the appointment of TV host Teddyboy Locsin Jr. as the Philippine envoy to the New York-based intergovernmental organization.

(Twitter / mb.com.ph) Teddy Locsin Jr.(Twitter / mb.com.ph) A certain Jov Quio from Dublin, Ireland made the appeal via online petition platform change.org. The plea wants to deny Locsin’s appointment to the UN, citing his ‘blatant justification’ of the ‘anti Semitic lingo’ of President Duterte which, according to the petitioner, makes the newly assigned ambassador a ‘racist’.

One supporter of the petition said the envoy does not represent the values, morals and spirit of the Filipino people. “He is morally bankrupt to be holding such a position. His arrogance towards constructive feedback and public opinion makes him unfit for public service and he is thoroughly unworthy of being an example for the youth and people who aspire to uplift the level of decency in our society. With his recent pronouncements, he has become highly politicized and no longer serves public interest nor works for the common good,” said Bernardo from Cainta, who signed the petition.

(Read the Full Petition HERE

As of posting, the petition has already garnered more than 4,300 signatures. This is only 700 signatures short of the 5,000-target in order for the petition to be transmitted to the UN Protocol and Liaison Service and UN secretary general Ban-Ki Moon.

The petition came on the heels of a tweet from Locsin who defended President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s ‘Holocaust’ and ‘Hilter’ reference during a speech. His controversial tweets even caused TIME.COM to post a story about it. @cesdrilon He actually decried comparisons to Hitler in the same speech he likened his FINAL SOLUTION for druggists to Hitler’s for Jews? — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) October 1, 2016 @Aslan2266 @Kenshin_G I hope I am not misjudged. I will try to analyze the drug problem and its FINAL SOLUTION ala Auschwitz objectively. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) August 15, 2016 @dqmcn True, a horror but they fixed broken Germany to repeat aggression ten times stronger. So they knew something more than killing Jews. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) September 30, 2016 @dqmcn I was explaining not defending. And learning. Our country invited Hjalmar Schacht, Hitler’s economic chief, to advise us after War. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) September 30, 2016 @dlccorps @dqmcn It got us best Central Bank—anti-inflation, anti-foreign debt; then Marcos abolished debt limits. Nazis hated inflation — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) October 1, 2016 He also blocked former deputy presidential spokesperson Abigail Valte from accessing his Twitter account. This happened after Locsin tried to asked Valte’s opinion on De Lima talking about the issue of warrantless arrests, but she refused to respond. http://trendtitan.com/ (trendtitan.com) / mb.com.ph

Meanwhile during the May 2016 elections, in the midst of the presidential debates, Locsin drew flak from netizens after suggesting that candidates should speak only in English.

But it looks like his family is putting the muzzle on him — for the moment. On Tuesday, Locsin took to Twitter to share that his daughters asked him to stay out of social media.

“OK, my daughters called to say Stay out of Twitter. Just when I am so sweet and considerate and politely open to discussion. Sad,” he tweeted on Wednesday (October 5, 2016).

He ended his posts with: “To my 415 Twitter followers: My daughter has put her foot down. No tweets, “not even niceties.” (sssshhhh, there is this old machine.)”