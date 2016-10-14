Petron rolls out Euro 5 fuel

In the ‘fuel quality war’, leading oil player Petron Corporation has set another record by being the first to roll out Euro 5 fuel standard in the country.

This is via its premium product Blaze 100 Euro 5, which it dangles to have less sulfur content at 10 parts per million (ppm) compared to the Euro 4 fuel quality at 50ppm.

The oil product could also vouch of having less benzene at less than 1.0-percent of volume, compared to the current Philippine standards which has up to 2.0-percent by volume in gasoline.

Benzene content in gasoline is a known ‘carcinogen’, a substance or agent that tends to cause cancer in living tissues of human beings.

Petron President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said the company “will continue to innovate and lead in fuels technology so we can put more savings in our customers’ pockets while improving air quality across the nation.”

Blaze 100 Euro 5 is tailor-fitted for high-end and high-performance vehicles; but other vehicles could also get the same power and improved fuel economy due to its special formulation.

Petron explained that “high sulfur levels in fuel, when combined with water vapor, can harm the environment and cause corrosive wear on valve guides and cylinder liners.” In turn, this could trigger premature engine failure.

The oil firm said with the substantially reduced sulfur content and advanced Euro 5 fuel, it could deliver outcomes highly advantageous to motorists.

Such shall include optimal power and acceleration “due to extremely high octane and performance additives; and exceptional engine cleanliness that is attributable to the high quality base fuel and fully synthetic detergent additive.

The other benefits would be better fuel economy “due to its friction modifier and combustion improver additives; as well as lower emissions and longer catalytic converter life.