PEZA sees hitting 5% growth at end-2016

MANILA — The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is optimistic to hit its 5.0-percent growth target in investment approvals at end-2016.

PEZA Deputy Director General and Officer-in-Charge Justo Porfirio Yusingco told reporters that despite the slowdown in investment approvals during the election period, the investment promotion agency expects to approve more projects towards the end of the year.

Yusingco mentioned that PEZA has made single approval of PHP1.8 billion worth of projects in its board meeting on Wednesday.

The investment pledges include two new economic zones as well as projects from sectors of manufacturing and information technology.

From January to September, investment pledges approved by PEZA reached PHP78 billion, said Yusingco.

He noted that this figure has added some 75,000 jobs as of July.