PH actors undergo Hollywood training

JUST A THOUGHT: ‘Mellow doesn’t always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life.’ – Anne Hathaway

• • •

IVANA CHUBBUCK

HOLLYWOOD CONNECTION: Hollywood acting coach Ivana Chubbuck speaks of having enjoyed a profound experience with Filipino actors the first time she conducted a master class in Manila in 2014.

Back recently for another two-day (Sept. 3 and 4) workshop arranged by ABS-CBN’s Star Magic talent agency, Ivana said she found a unique connection with local actors.

“They are at par with the world’s best,” she said.

Ivana is best known for what she calls the Chubbuck Technique in acting. She says such a technique can be summed up simply as the study of human behavior.

The CT is discussed fully in her best-selling book, “The Power Of The Actor.”

• • •

ACTING IS UNIVERSAL: For Ivana, founder and director of Ivana Chubbuck Studios operating in Hollywood and other parts of the world, acting is universal, not cultural. She said she does not differentiate between western acting and Asian acting as there isn’t such a thing.

“People seem to have the same fears, the same issues, the same relationship problems.

“We must find our joy in our shared humanity, in being part of one big family connected through the arts.

“One’s pain is another’s. So, there’s no use feeling like a victim. All you have to do is show that pain and draw strength from an audience that feels that pain. Not only are you affecting your audience, you’re also affecting yourself. It’s cathartic and it feels good to help people change their circumstances.’’

• • •

ON ASIAN ACTORS: Ivana also stated Asian actors are in a good place now on the world stage.

“When people cast for roles, they don’t care if you’re American or Asian, they get the best actors for the part,” she said.

Also known in Hollywood as a celebrity whisperer, Ivana dismissed the tag, and simply said, “I want to inspire others to greatness.”

How does she do it? “I intuit people. I break them.”

The remark brought her to a recollection of Sylvester Stallone, who at 69, attended her master class. The big screen’s Rocky Balboa was quoted later as having said, “This woman broke me.”

Ivana’s second master class in Manila was attended by eight actors and eight actresses, all under Star Magic. Among them: Jake Cuenca, Jason Abalos, Jason Gainza, Coleen Garcia, Paulo Avelino, Ritz Azul.

Under Ivana’s watchful eye, the actors recreated scenes from Hollywood films. Their performances were then critiqued by the teacher.

• • •

DISCOVERING IVANA: Star Magic Artist Training Head Rahyan Carlos discovered Ivana when he took an intensive teacher’s training program under her.

He then arranged for her to conduct the first master class in Manila in 2014.

Ivana has been acting coach to Academy Award winners and nominees like Halle Berry, Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, Charlize Theron. Halle thanked her as she accepted her first Oscar for best actress (“Monster’s Ball”).

She went on to write that Ivana has astute knowledge of the human condition.

“Coupled with her ability to translate that insight to her students, she is remarkable. Her philosophy forces actors through their own catharsis to discover authentic ways to bring the complexity of life to the screen and stage.”