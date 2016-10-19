PH, Brunei forge stronger bilateral, economic ties

PH-BRUNEI TIES – Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte (left) and Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bokiah Mu’zzaddin Waddaulah forge stronger ties between the two countries with a handshake during the State Banquet at the Istana Nurul Imam Monday. (Malacañang Photo)

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei – President Duterte and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei have committed to strengthen bilateral relations between their two countries particularly in areas that will foster economic cooperation such as the energy sector and the halal industries.

The two leaders also vowed to work on the revival of the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) initiative.

At a state banquet hosted by the Sultan at his official residence Istana NurulIman, President Duterte vowed to continue working closely with the government of Brunei to maintain the “excellent” bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Your sincere hospitality reaffirms the esteemed friendship that is always valued deeply by my people. We will continue to work closely to maintain the excellent ties between our nations and peoples,” Duterte said.

Both governments also agreed to deepen cooperation in various areas of development such as trade and investment, maritime security, achieving lasting peace in Mindanao, and building a stronger ASEAN.

“We have explored and forged several undertakings that further cemented our special relations. This cooperation will continue to be reinforced for the mutual benefit of our nations,” Duterte said.

“We have much to look forward to as we work together for greater peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

PH’s true friend

Duterte, who described Brunei as a “true friend”, said that the two nations should not just count on each other to achieve their shared objectives. Instead, he said: “We must continue to view each other with the respect, mutual trust and confidence that have defined the Philippines-Brunei relations for the past 32 years.”

He then cited Sultan Bolkiah’s “crucial role” in ensuring excellent relations between Brunei and the Philippines both at the policy and personal level, and for Brunei’s “timely assistance” to the Philippines during times of calamities and disasters.

Duterte further expressed his deepest and sincerest gratitude to the sultanate for the care and hospitality being given to the estimated 23,000 Filipinos residing and working in Brunei.

“The care you have accorded to Filipinos in Brunei including here at the Istana is a living testament to the personal concern and benevolence of Your Majesty for my people,” he said.

“Your Majesty, for these and for many more reasons, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude. With the deep well of goodwill between our nations and peoples, I reiterate the resolve and commitment to value, protect and nurture our special ties,” he said.

The President was joined by Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr., Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, Secretary YasminBusran-Lao of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Secretary Datu Abul Khayr Alonto of the Mindanao Development Authority, Senator Allan Cayetano, and Philippine Ambassador to Brunei Meynardo Montealegre.

Energy and halal

Sultan Bolkiah has vowed to strengthen ties with the Philippines especially in areas that will foster economic cooperation such as the energy sector and the halal industries.

He expressed hope that Duterte’s successes and achievements as long-time mayor of Davao will be replicated throughout the entire Philippines and bring inclusive growth.

“I am confident that under your leadership, Davao’s success will be replicated throughout the Philippines and bring inclusive growth to your people,” said Bolkiah.

And as he warmly welcomed Duterte and his delegation, Bolkiah said they are looking forward to continuing the close people-to-people contact and deepening the warm and long-standing friendship and cooperation between Philippines and Brunei.

“Mr. President, the historical links and common heritage that we share has cultivated strong ties and mutual understanding amongst us. This has enabled good cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, labor, defense, health, education and air services,” he stated.

Bolkiah likewise cited the 23,000 Filipino migrant workers in Brunei who, he said, help in the development of his country’s economy.

On the area of defense cooperation, Bolkiah reiterated Brunei’s commitment to achieving lasting peace in Mindanao, which he said would contribute to overall regional security.

Along this line, he lauded personal commitment in achieving lasting peace in Mindanao, saying that this endeavor “is very much appreciated, as it contributes to overall regional security.” The 13th International Monitoring Team (IMT) from Brunei left for the Southern Philippines last month, said Bolkiah.

The leader of Brunei went on to congratulate and express full support full support for the Philippines’ chairmanship of the ASEAN next year.

BIMP-EAGA

“Under BIMP-EAGA, we will also continue to work closely with you to see this sub-region grow and develop, including in nurturing our micro, small and medium, conserving the environment and enhancing connectivity through infrastructure development and tourism,” Bolkiah said.

Launched in 1994, the BIMP-EAGA is a sub-regional economic cooperation designed to spur economic development in the lagging sub-economies. It covers the underdeveloped and geographically remote areas in the four-member countries.

It aims to increase trade, tourism, and investments by: Facilitating the free movement of people, goods, and services; making the best use of common infrastructure and natural resources; and taking the fullest advantage of economic complementation.

Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopezsaid there was a “good discussion with respect to really exploring the immense opportunities in developing halal products. As you know, the estimated halal market in the world market is about $2 trillion. And we all know the expertise of the Brunei nation with respect to halal certification,” he said.