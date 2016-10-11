PH cannot afford to lose mining investments – MGB

Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Director Mario Luis Jacinto yesterday admitted the country cannot yet afford to lose mining investments, which currently stand at P282 billion as of last year of which P78 billion have either been suspended or at risk of losing their permits to operate.

This developed as Jacinto expressed confidence that the government has the political will and is capable of regulating the mining industry — all its existing stakeholders and the possibly new ones. He said the government is even willing to see this highly-scrutinized sector contributing more to the country’s overall gross domestic product (GDP) in the next six years.

Mining (MB File/mb.com.ph)

“There is no shortage of political will when you talk about President Rodrigo Duterte. He will always look into what could be the best interest of the people,” Jacinto said in an interview.

“A government should not go against any industry. If it’s an industry that contributes to the total development of an area and of that country, then just make it compliant. We should know how to optimize that industry’s contribution,” he added.

Unlike Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, Jacinto is willing to see how much the mining sector could grow within this administration. This sector contributed only 0.7 percent to Philippine GDP in past six years.

“It should grow more to be able to contribute more to the overall GDP. Most important, it should grow for the communities hosting them. A positive growth in the sector will also contribute to a more vibrant trade,” the MGB chief said. “Whatever you produce in the vicinity of a mine, it will be consumed”.

MGB is an attached agency of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) tasked to regulate and develop the utilization of the country’s mineral resources.

Jacinto is also more open to new mining projects compared to Lopez.

To recall, the MGB chief is now working towards the recommendation of policies that will allow new mining projects in the country.

“We should really regulate. If they pass the criteria under the law, the regulations, and our considerations for the community where they’ll mine, why not? If there’s doubt, then we will go on the side of caution,” Jacinto said.

“If we allow new mining projects, it will be on the basis of imperatives for responsible mining. There shouldn’t be other basis,” he further said.

Data showed that as of 2015, mining investments in the country already amounted to P282 billion, employing 45,615 workers and 182,417 indirect ones.

“That is the total value of their 41 metallic mining firms’ investments. If you shut them down, that’s P282 billion worth of investments. That’s the money spent from day one,” Jacinto said.

The same data also specified that the country is poised to lose R77.7 billion worth of investments because of the mining audit, which could result to unemployment to more than a hundred thousand employees.

Jacinto said that if it happens that companies behind these investments did violate the environmental standards and they get suspended, the government must make deliberate decisions how to deal with the people who will lose their source of living.

The country’s mining projects that are expected over the next 10 years could go as high as $30 billion, a data from Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) showed.

The group’s latest breakdown showed that the combined mining investments expected this year stands at $2.25 billion, while the country is anticipating projects with a combined value of $6 billion in 2017. In 2018, mining investments are expected to go as high as $14.75 billion.

Projects that are expected to be operational this year include Asiaticus Mining Corporation (AMCOR) in Davao Oriental and Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. in Palawan.

Other projects expected to take off in 2017 include Philex Mining Corp.’s Silangan project in Surigao del Norte, Nadecor’s Kingking project in Davao del Norte, the Balabag Gold-Silver project of TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc.

In 2018, projects targeted for operation are the Tampakan Mine development of Sagitarius Mines in South Cotabato, the project of Intex Resources in Mindoro, the Masbate gold project of Philsaga Mining Corp., the nickel mine project of San Miguel Corp through Philnico in Surigao del Sur, and the Balatoc Mines project of Benguet Corp.

The sole project expected to operate in 2019 is Far South East Gold project of Lepanto Mning Corp. in Benguet.

However, most, if not all, of these projects are now at the risk of getting suspended.

To recall, only 11 companies out of 41 metallic mines have passed the government’s nationwide audit, while 20 have been recommended for suspension and 10 were already suspended.