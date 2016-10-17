Ph-China relations

Former Speaker Jose de Venecia, chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) is received at Beijing’s National People’s Congress (NPC) by parliamentary leader Fu Ying, chair of NPC Foreign Relations Committee. De Venecia also met with Minister Song Tao, head of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee’s International Relations (CPC) where he presented a 20-point informal proposal on the improvement of Philippines-China relations. De Venecia also had a meeting with Director General Xu Lin at the Confucius Institute Headquarters on a new unique Chinese-English language system, dictionary and website (Kanji-Hanzi Hybrid) which De Venecia’s Manila group –the Chinese, Japanese, English Language Systems (CJELS) is working on.