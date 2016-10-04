PH files WTO petition to compel Thailand on cigar tax case

The Philippines has already filed a petition before the World Trade Organization (WTO) to finally compel Thailand to implement its ruling 6 years ago ordering the ASEAN colleague to correct a discriminatory tax treatment slapped on Philippine cigarette exports.

Anthony Abad, former counsel on the Philippine side, said the Philippines already submitted its request for proceedings for implementation of Article 21.5 Implementation Rules of the WTO. The petition was filed and signed by Ambassador Esteban Conejos Jr. of the Philippine Permanent Mission to WTO.

With the filing, the WTO will create a panel of three experts, which will be determined from proposed names.

Once done, both countries will be notified for a meeting.

The Chair of the panel and secretariat will also talk about the timeline for the process to complete.

Under Article 21.5 Implementation Rules of the WTO, the Philippines has the right to ask for WTO’s intervention.

At the implementation process, the created WTO panel will assess whether or not there was an implementation based on what Thailand said or if they have or have not yet implemented the decision at all.

The case stemmed from a complaint by the Philip Morris Manufacturing Philippines that Thailand has been imposing higher tariff rates to its tobacco exports.

The Philippines argued that Thailand imposed higher tax duties on imported tobacco products than domestic cigarettes, thus affecting Philippine cigarettes to Thailand and not promoting a fair trade competition.

Also, the country raised to WTO other issues on Thailand such as customs valuation practices, excise tax, health tax, TV tax, VAT regime, retail licensing requirements and import guarantees in which the Philippines claimed that Thailand administered those measures in a “partial and unreasonable manner.”

The WTO favored Philippines’ arguments, thus resulted to issuance of recommendations and ruling to Thailand in June, 2011.

On August, 2011, Thailand informed the WTO that it intends to comply with the issued recommendations and ruling of the WTO regarding this issue.

On September, 2011, both Philippines and Thailand mutually agreed on a “reasonable period of time” to comply with the ruling. This “reasonable period of time” expired in 2012.

On January, 2013, Thailand told the WTO that “it had completed the final outstanding steps in its implementation process.”

However, on February 2013, the Philippines expressed to WTO that Thailand did not fully implement the WTO recommendations and ruling and the latter did not inform the former of any progress on resolving the dispute.