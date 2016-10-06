PH growth likely at 6.5% this year – NEDA

The Philippine economy may likely grow by 6.5 percent this year, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and NEDA Director-General Ernesto M. Pernia said the government is confident the six percent to seven percent gross domestic product (GDP) target this year is attainable.

“The minimum [growth] is six percent, and for that we just need to reach 5.1 percent for this second semester,” Pernia told reporters.

“The 5.1 percent, I think, it should not be a problem.”

“I think 6.5 percent should be achievable for the full year,” he added.

Ernesto M. Pernia

Pernia explained the agriculture sector should perform better than expected in the second semester due to sufficient and not destructive rains.

“Rains have been good, there’s been a lot of rain but not destructive, so it’s going to be healthy for agriculture. Let’s hope that typhoons keep skirting the Philippines,” the cabinet official said.

Likewise, Pernia said La Niña was milder than anticipated by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In the second-quarter, the GDP grew 7.0 percent, faster than the first-quarter’s 5.8 percent expansion and the 5.9 percent figure in the same period last year.

With that growth, the economy expanded by 6.9 percent in the first semester of 2016, which is at the higher end of the government’s 6.0 percent to 7.0 percent full-year target.

Among the major Asian emerging economies, the Philippines was the fastest growing nation in the second quarter.

Next to the Philippines are China, which grew by 6.7 percent, Vietnam by 5.6 percent, Indonesia by 5.2 percent, Malaysia by 4.0 percent, and Thailand by 3.5 percent.

In the second-quarter, public spending remained strong, driven by the boom in public construction and government consumption, which grew by 27.8 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively.

Similarly, private consumption grew stronger in comparison to the previous quarter and year due to the low inflation and interest rates, improved labor market conditions, and steady consumer confidence.

Overall, domestic demand growth accelerated to 12.3 percent from 12.0 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

In contrast, external demand weakened further, as exports of goods and services continue to slow down to 6.6 percent, despite the 15.3 percent growth of services exports.

Conversely, imports of goods rose to 22.9 percent largely due to increased purchases of capital goods and durables, which indicate an increase of investments from firms.

Services imports remained strong at 13.3 percent, significantly higher than the 10.3 percent in the previous quarter.

On the supply side, the acceleration of economic growth was fairly broad-based.