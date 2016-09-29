PH highlights MSME agenda anew in WTO Public Forum

For two consecutive years, the Philippines has put forward its agenda on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the World Trade Organization (WTO) Public Forum 2016 in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a session dubbed as “Towards MSME Marketplace: Growing Global MSMEs for Inclusive Development”, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado has stressed to WTO member countries the need to support MSMEs.

“Support for MSMEs would have to be undertaken in a comprehensive manner that also entails discussion of cross-cutting issues such as funding for developing and least-developed countries as well as a mechanism for a continued discussion on MSMEs within the existing framework of the WTO,” Terrado said.

She identified four key areas to integrate MSMEs in global trade: improving access to information, strengthening MSMEs’ absorptive capacity, developing MSMEs to be globally competitive, and facilitating cross-border trade by creating and linking networks.

Terrado led the Philippine delegation to the WTO for its Public Forum 2016, a flagship event of the organization gathering heads of states, public and private sectors, and the academe to discuss major developments and issues in global trade.

The DTI official has joined the stage with experts in global trade such as WTO Deputy Director General David Shark, International Trade Centre Executive Director Arancha Gonzales, World Bank Group Trade and Competitiveness Senior Director Anabel Gonzales, Asian Development Bank Trade Finance Head Steve Beck, and Global Express Association Director General Carlos Grau Tanner.

The WTO Public Forum 2016 was held from Sept. 27 to 29 with over 2,000 participants.

Last year, former DTI Secretary Gregory L. Domingo has pushed the country’s MSME agenda in the same WTO forum.

The DTI likewise submitted two documents to the WTO on “Fostering the Participation of MSMEs in Regional and Global Markets”.