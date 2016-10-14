PH joins rest of world in mourning passing of Thai king

In this June 9, 2006, file photo released by the Thai Government Public Relations Department, Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej acknowledges the crowd in Bangkok during the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of his accession to the throne. (Thai Government Public Relations Department via AP, File, mb.com.ph)

The Philippine government has extended its sympathies to Thailand following the death of its revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“On behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Filipino people, we join the rest of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in mourning the passing of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said.

“The late King Bhumibol was not only the world’s longest reigning monarch but also the guiding hand behind the emergence of Thailand as one of the most progressive countries in the whole of Asia,” he said.

The Thai king died Thursday “in a peaceful state” at a hospital, according to the Royal Palace. He was 88.