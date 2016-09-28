PH leads APEC talks for e-vehicle roadmap

The Philippines is leading the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies in a discussion on electric vehicles (e-vehicles) as the region moves towards further integration of small and medium enterprises into the global value chain (GVC) of the automotive industry.

The 25th APEC Automotive Dialogue has featured a workshop on Electric Vehicles Roadmap where various speakers talked on the regulatory environment that covers standards used in the production and operation of EVs in the region.

The meeting, which the Philippines hosted for the fourth consecutive year already, also discussed of the benchmarking and gap assessment of standards and regulations from several economies.

In addition, the meeting examined how to work toward the adoption of aligned approaches to electric vehicle charging and communications.

In her keynote speech, Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Rafaelita Aldaba cited the featured e-vehicles in the roadmap, encouraging participants to work towards mutual cooperation and learn from each other on the different approaches and strategies.

“The increasing commercialization of electric vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles has given rise to the complexity of global production networks in APEC, thus, presenting more opportunities for SMEs to tap and participate to,” Aldada said.

On the automotive GVC, Aldaba said the development of the automotive GVC in the region fosters inclusive business models that can accommodate more micro, small and medium enterprises, which now account for around 97 percent of all businesses in APEC , which groups 21 countries.

“It is through being linked with the GVCs that MSMEs become more competitive and learn to render more efficient participation in the global production networks in automotive,” she said.

This is the reason, she said that mainstreaming MSMEs into the GVCs, particularly in the automotive industry, is one of the four priorities of the Philippines when it hosted the APEC 2015 meeting.