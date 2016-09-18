PH leads talk on Green Finance

The Philippines has called on ASEAN markets to actively pursue Green Finance or the issuance of bonds that addresses climate change.

During the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) in Indonesia, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Ephyro Luis B. Amatong discussed about Green Finance or the issuance of bonds/investments that address climate change.

SEC continues to actively engage with its ASEAN peers in progressing the ASEAN capital markets.

Amatong stressed that the green bond market is new but growing rapidly.

According to Amatong, the growing interest in green investments is an opportunity for ASEAN companies to introduce themselves to international investors and help distinguish ASEAN as an asset class.

This was in line with one of the objectives of ACMF which is recognizing the importance of green finance in supporting sustainable growth in ASEAN and the increasing amount of global capital seeking green investments.

“The ACMF will take a leadership role in identifying green finance standards that can be applied for the region,” ACMF said in a statement.

SEC Chairperson Teresita Herbosa said the Philippines’ participation at the meeting is important because it can help the agency push the Philippine capital market to rise to global standards.

At the meeting, the ACMF also acknowledged the progress of the holistic review of the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard and assessment methodology which is being spearheaded by SEC Philippines.

Herbosa currently chairs the ACMF Corporate Governance Initiative.

The meeting reiterated the importance of corporate governance as a key component of the ACMF’s efforts in promoting the investability of ASEAN public-listed companies.

During the meeting, the members of ACMF were pleased to note the progress of implementation of the ACMF Action Plan 2016 to 2020 that will support the objectives of the ASEAN Economic Community.

A key initiative in the Action Plan is to foster greater mobility of professionals within the region.

In response to the strong positive feedback received from market participants, the ACMF approved the establishment of a working group on professional mobility to introduce rules to facilitate cross-border movement of capital market professionals on a phased basis.

ACMF said it will work with its dialogue partners and key industry participants to launch the inaugural conference in the first half of 2017.