PH manufacturing, imports gain in August

Aerial view of Manila Port’s International Container terminal in Tondo, Manila as of June 2015. Shot from the 31st floor of World Trade Exchange Tower in Binondo, Manila. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

The Philippines saw a sustained growth in manufacturing and an import-driven recovery in total merchandise trade in August, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced Tuesday, October 11.

Last month’s volume of production index (VoPI) and value of production index (VaPI) grew by 13.5 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively, NEDA said citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority’s Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries.

These are significant improvements over the 2.2-percent VoPI and 5.8-percent VaPI posted in August 2015.

Bucking global sluggishness

Among sectors that saw growth are food, beverage and petroleum products.

NEDA attributed the positive manufacturing output to sustained production of capital goods and growth in volume of export-oriented products.

“Manufacturing output sustaining positive growth despite the weak global economy is driven by the increase in new orders and sales volume as well as expansions of new manufacturing firms,” said NEDA officer-in-charge (OIC) and deputy director-general Rosemarie Edillon.

Imports rise

NEDA also reported a 4.7-percent growth in total merchandising trade in August, amounting to US$11.8 billion.

NEDA explained that imports in August posted a 12.2-percent growth, driven by higher demand for consumer goods and capital goods.

The agency noted increases in imports from Indonesia, Thailand, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and India, which drove up the country’s import payment.

The growth in imports offset the 4.4-percent decline in exports—primarily manufactures, agro-based and petroleum products—in the same period, but it was slower than the double-digit declines in June and July.

Outbound shipments in minerals and electronics also posted double-digit growths, mitigating the overall sluggishness in exports.

Push for new trade partners

Exports to Hong Kong, China and Taiwan, as well as France and Switzerland, remain strong.

NEDA OIC Edillon also recommends tapping new markets such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Mongolia and Malaysia.

“We also need to shift to high-value crops as potential agricultural exports. This can be done if we improve agricultural productivity through investments in modernization efforts, infrastructure, and research,” Edillon added.