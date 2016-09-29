PH, Mexico in talks for Joint Economic Cooperation

The Philippines and Mexico aim to establish Joint Economic Cooperation (JEC) that will enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said “both sides are also discussing the establishment of a Joint Economic Committee” during the courtesy visit of Mexican Ambassador Julio Camarena Villaseñor.

“Our long-shared history with Mexico makes it easier to understand each other’s interest,” said DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez.

“The Philippines is eager to know that one of our strong commercial allies, Mexico, has expressed its keen interest in the country,” Lopez added.

In a previous interview, the DTI chief mentioned that the Philippines and Mexico are eyeing to pursue free trade agreement in the long run.

For the part of Camarena Villaseñor, he said that Mexico considers the Philippines as a priority area of investments in the region — making the country as gateway to ASEAN market.

Mexico is the country’s 28th largest trading partner in 2015.

Investments between the countries also reached some USD6 billion.

Among the huge investments of Mexico in the Philippines include multinational building material firm Cemex and Coca-Cola bottler company FEMSA.

During the visit of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in Manila during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation last year, the two countries had forged several agreements to push economic initiatives.

These include the air services agreement that dates back to 1952, the promotion and protection of investments, and the creation of the Philippines-Mexico JEC.