PH netter Lim wins first doubles match in Japan

MANILA – The Philippines’ top junior netter Alberto Lim Jr. and Italian partner Liam Caruana won their first-round match in the ongoing Osaka Mayor’s Cup – World Junior Tennis Championships in Japan.



(Twitter / MB.COM.PH) Alberto Lim Jr.(Twitter / MB.COM.PH)

The third-seed pair of Lim and Caruana defeated Australian Moerani Bouzige and Danish Philip Hjorth, 6-1, 7-5, to arrange a second-round showdown with Japanese tandem Shinji Hazawa and James Kent Trotter.

Hazawa and Trotter prevailed over Croatian Duje Ajdukovic and Danish Sebastian Grundtvig, 3-6, 6-3 (10-4).

“We played really well. We keep pressuring our opponents by playing aggressively,” said the 17-year-old Lim after the match played at the Utsubo Tennis Center on Wednesday.

“It’s our first time playing together but we didn’t have problems on our teamwork,” added Lim, who is the 47th ranked junior in the world.

Filipino pair John Bryan Otico and Arthur Craig Pantino failed to advance to the next round after absorbing a 2-6, 1-6 loss to Japanese tandem Takeaki Ito and Kazuki Shimizu.

Ito and Shimizu will be up against compatriots Yuta Kikuchi and Riki Oshima, who ousted No. 8 Turkish pair Yanki Erel and Kaya Gore, 7-5, 6-0.

The early exit of Erel and Gore has left seven seeded pairs in the Grade A-level tournament, which carries the greatest ranking points on the Junior Circuit, outside of the Grand Slams.

Booking second-round berths were No. 1 Toru Horie and Yuta Shimizu of Japan; No. 2 Miolir Kecmanovic of Serbia and Ergi Kirkin of Turkey; No. 4 Chien Hsun Lo of Chinese Taipei and Naoki Tajima of Japan; No. 5 Yu Hsiou Hsu of Chinese Taipei and Lingxi Zhao of China; No. 6 Olukayode Alafia Damina Ayeni of the United States and Nikola Kuhn of Spain; and No. 7 Zsombor Piros of Hungary and Mikhail Sokolovskiy of Russia.