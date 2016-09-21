PH pledges full support to combat illegal fishing

Fishermen in Punta Engano, Lapu Lapu City, prepare to set sail. The fishery sector in Central Visayas has been on a slump, and the government has committed to lend affected fishermen a hand. (Manila Bulletin file photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

The Philippines, led by Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto R. Yasay, Jr. and Agriculture Undersecretary for Fisheries and concurrent Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) Director Eduardo Gongona, pledged full support to combat illegal fishing during the Our Ocean Conference held in Washington D.C. on September 15 to 16.

During the conference, RARE, a conservation organization in collaboration with Conservation International, the Global Environment Facility (GEF), announced the creation of a $20 million Meloy Fund for Small-Scale Fisheries which attempts to attract private impact investments in community small-scale fisheries in the Philippines and Indonesia.

“Despite providing half the world’s fish, constituting the vast majority of fishing-sector employment and encompassing our most critical marine habitat, there is a yawning gap in investment in the sector. The Meloy Fund aims to bridge that gap and further incentivize sustainable small-scale fishing practices,” said Rare CEO Brett Jenks.

During the third edition of the conference, the Philippines announced it will participate in a US initiative launched by Secretary of State John Kerry called the “Safe Ocean Network.” The program aims to create a global community geared towards combating illegal fishing around the world through knowledge sharing and better coordination.