PH readies for the $2.6T global halal market

The Philippine will align its accreditation systems and institutions that will issue Halal certifications to the country’s products for the $2.6 trillion global halal export market.

MB FILE – New Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez (mb.com.ph)

Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said this after the launch of the Halal Board under the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Act of 2016.

Lopez said the Board will develop comprehensive set of strategies and programs, targets and policies even on Halal certification and accreditation.

Lopez said a technical working group has been formed to craft the implementing rules and regulations of the law. Consultations are expected in October and November, he said.

“This is exciting since Halal has huge market 2 billion Muslim population and about 10 million in the Philippines,” he said.

Lopez cited the about $2.6 trillion market for halal products, growing to $10 trillion by 2030.

“It has become lifestyle products associated with healthy and quality attributes. One of fastest growing consumer segments,” he said.

Halal does not only apply to food but also cosmetics, toiletries, pharmaceutical products herbal, and health care hotels restaurants wellness centers, medical tourism, financials services, supermarkets and warehouses.

The DTI is vice-chair of the national commission on Muslim Filipinos. Commission members include Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of tourism, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Mindanao Development Authority, and two Muslim Filipino professionals.