PH Red Cross mourn attack on Syrian humanitarian group

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) appealed to both sides of the Syrian conflict to respect and abide by the International Humanitarian law, following the horrific attack on the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) warehouse and aid convoy in Aleppo which killed around 20 civilians and one SARC staff member.

PRC Chairman Richard Gordon disclosed that the International Humanitarian Law protects civilians and mandates state parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of non-combatants whose sole reason for being on the battleground is to provide neutral humanitarian aid and relief.

“It is a sad occasion for Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement worldwide as we mourn the recent tragic fate suffered by our Syrian brothers in the humanitarian service,” said Gordon.

Gordon also extended their deepest condolences to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the families of their fellow staff and volunteers who lost their loved ones while responding to the call of humanitarian duty.