PH remains ‘solid rock’ despite market selloff—DOF

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III yesterday said the Philippine economy remains “rock solid” despite the current market volatility prompting foreign investors to leave the local stocks.

According to Dominguez, foreign funds leaving the Philippine Stock Market have slowed down since the first week of September as the economy remains fundamentally strong.

Based on the latest weekly market reports from the PSE, Dominguez noted that foreign outflows at the Philippine equities market have steadily fallen from September to date.

“Investors remain bullish because our country’s macroeconomic fundamentals are solid and there have been no change at all in economic policies or thrusts under the new government,” Dominguez said in a statement.

According to PSE data, the year-to-date foreign portfolio investments in the country remained positive, with net foreign buying at R9.424 billion.

Dominguez explained that foreign investors have been selling more local stocks than usual in the past weeks owing in large part to the strengthening dollar and expectations of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

He also noted that the market volatility was not an isolated case in the Philippines as equities in other emerging markets have also come under similar pressures in recent weeks as investors speculate on the chances of higher US interest rates in the near future.

PSE data showed that the market selloff posted a steady decline over the September 5 to October 4 period.

From R7.545 billion last August 29, the amount of foreign selling in the equities market fell to R7.46 billion on September 5, R4.263 billion on September 12, R1.914 billion on September 19, R763 million on September 26, and R655 million last October 4.

In a related development, Dominguez approved a Customs Administrative Order (CAO) that raises the tax-exemption value of small importations from the current R10 to R10,000.

Under the CAO, Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko said de minimis or small value importations shall be subject to non-intrusive examinations, such as X-rays or other equivalent devices on a purely random basis.

It is the first amendment on the value of de minimis imports since the R10 limit was imposed under Republic Act 1937 about 59 years ago.

Among the touted benefits of the CAO are the increased efficiency in the processing of de minimis importations through a streamlined process that utilizes information and communication technology (ICT).

The CAO stated that the de minimis value “shall be adjusted by the Secretary of Finance every three years after the effectivity of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) to its present value using the Consumer Price Index, as published by the Philippine Statistics Authority.”

The CAO is a product of public consultations conducted by the Department of Finance (DOF)-Bureau of Customs, and will be the first in a series of CAOs to be enacted to implement the CMTA.