PH remembers ‘legal luminary’ Miriam Defensor Santiago

The entire Filipino nation is mourning the death of former legislator, Asia’s Iron Lady, Miriam Defensor-Santiago.

Former Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 29, at the age of 71.

The “legal luminary” is greatly remembered by her family, colleagues, and supporters, not only as a great political leader, but a true gem of the nation.

A Pillar of Philippine Politics

To many legislators, Miriam was not just a colleague, but also an inspiration. In her years of public service, she demonstrated what true legal brilliance is.

Here’s how public officials remember the woman who they consider as a ‘pillar of Philippine politics’:

President Rodrigo Duterte:

“Senator Santiago left a sterling career in public office. She is best remembered as a graftbuster “eating death threats for breakfast”, earning her the title of “Iron Lady of Asia”. A constitutionalist, she had always been an advocate for the rule of law.”

Vice President Leni Robredo:

“May her life serve as inspiration and example to women, the youth and to all our fellow Filipinos.”

Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon

“There is no senator, past or present, who can match Senator Santiago’s uncommon brilliance and fiery dedication to her principles and beliefs. She was an intellectual giant and a legal luminary whose wit and words benefited this nation and its people so many times over.”

Senator Francis Chiz Escudero

“Today, we join the Filipino people in mourning the loss of one of the finest leaders of our country, a pillar of Philippine politics, the Iron Lady of Asia, a public servant, and a friend.”

Former President and Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo

“Senator Miriam’s life is the epitome of courage, brilliance, eloquence, dedication to public service and commitment to good governance.The Philippines has lost a truly outstanding and irreplaceable leader in Senator Miriam!”

Senator Leila De Lima

“She has personified the strength of women: to be a wife and mother, a success in her career, and a powerful social force for nation-building. In the midst of the political crisis that we have been experiencing as of late, her death is a sobering reminder that while our time on earth is fleeting, our service to our countrymen is eternal.”

Sen. Bongbong Marcos

“Our beacon of wisdom, intelligence and ever-present humor and good sense has flickered out. She leaves the world less wise, less bright and sadder.”

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

“With her passing we lost one of the country’s most vocal and feisty defender of our national’s sovereignty and national interest, as well as one of the most feared campaigner against corruption in government.”

Former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay

“We will remember Miriam for the fiery and sharp rhetoric that has defined her public persona. Those of us who have known her since college will remember Miriam as a caring and sincere woman whose discipline and intellect made her one of the nation’s greatest leaders.”

Senator Win Gatchalian

“Senator Miriam is now gone, but her indomitable spirit will live on in the hearts of leaders inspired by her legacy to hold themselves to a higher standard of public service.”

Senator Nancy Binay

“Sen. Miriam – a brilliant legal mind, a loving wife and mother, and a public servant – would be missed.”

Sen. Joel Villanueva

“A notable woman who have served all three branches of the government, Senator Miriam Santiago was a great patriot who dedicated her life to serving the country.”

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri

“Sen. Miriam was a legal luminary, an expert of constitutional law, and a champion of human rights, who inspired many, including myself, to render true and genuine service to our country.”

Mayor Joseph Estrada

“She was an outstanding lawmaker, whose work helped make the philippine senate one of the most trusted institutions in our country.”

Bam Aquino

“At times larger than life, she was a true public servant who showed generosity and kindness to younger leaders like myself.”

A loving mother

Despite the great loss, the people closest to Miriam received the news with genuine acceptance.

Mechel Santiago, daughter-in-law of the former senator, shared just a few, yet meaningful words, “Mahal na mahal ka namin, Ma. Hindi na po kayo mahihirapan ngayon. Kasama n’yo na po ang ating Panginoon.”

Mechel also posted a collage of photos of Miriam, spending time with her grandchildren. It was an unlikely picture as the senator wasn’t wearing the Iron lady facade she was known for in the profession she takes pride on. She was simply just ‘Lola Miriam’ who was certainly loved deeply by her family.

This was also evident in a letter written by one of her grandchildren, Mikee Defensor. Mikee, on her Facebook account, shared a moment with her grandma in detail. Despite the grief, Mikee’s note wasn’t about the loss, she instead paid tribute to the legacy of Miriam.

She, in her note, shared just how brave, strong and brilliant her grandmother was, “She did not let coming from an underprivileged family or being a woman in a sexist society get in the way of her accomplishments. Miriam Defensor-Santiago should be an inspiration to everyone to always strive for more than what we think we can achieve.”

A powerful woman

The country was definitely caught off guard with the passing of the former senator.

Heart Evangelista, who had close relations with Miriam, certainly had her heart broken as she mourned the loss of her “supermom”. She posted photos of her days with Miriam, shortly after the news broke.

Several celebrities also offered condolences and honored the one of the country’s most powerful woman through their social media accounts.



[&amp;lt;a href="//storify.com/ctadalan/celebs" target="_blank"&amp;gt;View the story "celebs" on Storify&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;]

The best president we never had

Filipinos expressed their despair on Miriam Santiago’s death on social media. Many remember the ‘Iron Lady of Asia’ for her eagerness and determination to fight corruption.

Netizens dubbed her as the ‘feistiest woman senator’ the Philippines ever had, and ‘the best president we never had’.



[&amp;lt;a href="//storify.com/yssandragno/rip-miriam-santiago" target="_blank"&amp;gt;View the story "RIP Miriam Santiago" on Storify&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;]



[&amp;lt;a href="//storify.com/yssandragno/rip-miriam-santiago-2" target="_blank"&amp;gt;View the story "RIP Miriam Santiago 2" on Storify&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;]

(Compiled by Noreen Jazul, Charmaine Tadalan, and Sandra Agno)