PH scores high in preparation, procurement of PPPs – WB

Philippine Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program scored high in preparation and procurement of PPPs in the latest World Bank Report.

The Philippines received a score of 96 in preparation of PPPs, 85 on procurement of PPPs, 84 for PPP contract management and 67 for unsolicited proposals.

“Scores nearing 100 are economies that are considered having PPP regulatory frameworks that closely align with internationally recognized good practices,” the WB report said.

The report noted that that the Philippines is among the 23 percent of 82 economies that have PPP regulations that ensure consistency in its priority projects with the country’s investment agenda. “In the Philippines, for example, procuring authorities must prepare infrastructure or development programs to identify specific priority projects that may be developed as PPPs.

The authorities must likewise ensure that the list of priority projects is consistent with the Philippine Development Plan, the Provincial Development Plan, and the Physical Framework Plan.

Then they must submit the list to the National Economic and Development Authority Board or the Investment Coordination Committee for approval.

The World Bank report highlighted that the Philippines has prepared its own comprehensive risk matrix.

“In the Philippines, where the Generic Preferred Risk Allocation matrix indicates the type of risks to be assessed and also includes definitions, proposed allocations and rationales, possible risk mitigation efforts, and suggested contract provisions,” the report said.

The WB underscored the good practice of the PPP Center and implementing agencies (IAs) in conducting a market sounding to evaluate the investors’ interest in the PPP projects.

“The PPP Center and the procuring authority must perform a market-sounding process to determine the interest of private sector operators, taking into account different scenarios for revenue and economic growth in the short, medium, and long terms.”

The recent World Bank report is the latest study that recognized the successful implementation of the PPP framework in the Philippines.

In April 2015, the Philippines has been recognized by the Economist Intelligence Unit Infrascope 2014 report as the most improved country in Asia-Pacific for PPP readiness.

The country ranked number 7th among the 21 countries included in the study and was categorized as developed PPP market alongside countries like Japan, India, and Republic of Korea.