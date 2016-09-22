PH swimmers to compete in 2017 Universiade

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) is finalizing the list of athletes for the Summer Universiade slated to be held in Chinese Taipei on Aug. 19-30 next year.



(Photo from Facebook) / mb.com.ph Philippine Swimming League(Photo from Facebook) / mb.com.ph

The recently-held PSL-Philippine Inter-schools, Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (PISCUAA) tournament saw the country’s leading student-athletes vie for slots in the national team going to the Universiade, which is the largest multi-sport event in the world, apart from the Olympic Games.

Priscila Loren Aquino of the University of the Philippines (UP) and Sean Elijah Enero of the Mapua Institute of Technology won three golds each to earn the Most Outstanding Swimmer honors.

Aquino dominated the women’s division with victories in the 100m breaststroke (1:21.78), 400m Individual Medley (5:51.81) and 200m breaststroke (2:55.25).

Enero, on the other hand, ruled the 50m breaststroke (30.94), 50m freestyle (25.28) and 50m backstroke (29.31) events in the men’s division.

Drew Benett Magbag (UP) and Andrea Jheremy Pacheco (College of Saint Benilde) also shared the limelight after winning two golds each.

Magbag, a veteran international campaigner, won the men’s 200m breaststroke (2:41.19) and 100m breaststroke (1:09.78) events, while Pacheco, a record-breaker in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), topped the women’s 50m freestyle (29.96) and 100m freestyle (1:14.72) events.

Other gold winners were UP swimmers Joy Rodgers (women’s 50m breaststroke, 36.87), Ana Nicole Tan (women’s 200m backstroke, 2:49.34), Gian Daniel Berino (men’s 200m backstroke, 2:15.57) and Lans Rawlin Donato (men’s 100m butterfly, 59.81); Technological University of the Philippines-Manila bet Randy Llantino (men’s 100m freestyle, 57.78); Mapua’s Alfred Karl Maglabe (men’s 400m Individual Medley, 5:32.75); and University of Santo Tomas swimmer Jux Keaton Solita (men’s 1,500m freestyle, 17:51.97).

PSL is a member of the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (Fessap), which is recognized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The FISU is the organizer of the Universiade.