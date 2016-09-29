PH to push for cooperation, not conflict in South China Sea

The Philippines will push for concrete steps to ensure that the disputed South China Sea would be a source of cooperation, not conflict, with its strategic partner Vietnam.

It also plans to scale up maritime cooperation and forge stronger partnership in key areas during the two-day official visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to Vietnam.

The Chief Executive left Wednesday on board Philippine Airlines flight PR 001 at about 1:56 p.m. bound for Hanoi. Duterte is visiting Vietnam upon the invitation of its President, Tran Dai Quang.

Joining the President in his visit to Hanoi are Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Francis Escudero, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Secretary to the Cabinet Leoncio Evasco, and Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Noel Servigon.

RENEWING TIES OF FRIENDSHIP

In his departure statement, Duterte said he looks forward to renewing the ties of friendship between the two nations and at the same time “reaffirm the commitment to work closer to achieve shared goals for our countries and peoples.”

The President said he is also looking forward to exchange views and explore opportunities to further significantly improve existing PH-Vietnam bilateral cooperation – including stronger partnership in economic, agriculture, defense and maritime cooperation.

“We will seek to identify emerging areas of partnership particularly in the fields of maritime security and law enforcement,” he said.

The President is also expected to discuss ways to advance collaboration in the campaign against illegal drugs trade, consistent with the goal of realizing an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) drug-free community, during the visit.

The Philippines, he said, will work with Vietnam and the rest of ASEAN in suppressing the proliferation of illegal drugs to secure a better future for the next generations.

“As maritime nations with rapidly developing economies, we acknowledge the convergence of our strategic interests. Broadening cooperation and collaboration between the Philippines and Vietnam is the way forward. Solidifying our strategic partnership is key to further strengthening our countries and the larger region we belong,” he further stated.

Duterte’s visit to Hanoi is significant that it takes place as the Philippines and Vietnam commemorate 40 years of diplomatic relations and as both countries prepare to take on leadership roles in the region in 2017 –

the Philippines as it chairs the ASEAN, and Vietnam as it chairs APEC.

“I shall endeavor to work closely with my counterparts in Vietnam in order to fully realize the objectives we share,” said Duterte.

MARITIME COOPERATION

Despite lingering maritime rows, Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Noel Servigon said the Philippines intends to scale up maritime cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in the field of fisheries.

“We believe that Vietnam and Philippines, although separated by the wide expanse of the South China Sea, could have more potential for a very strong partnership as neighbors here in Southeast Asia,” Servigon said in an interview in Hanoi.

“We believe that the Philippines and Vietnam can further improve their maritime cooperation. We believe that the sea that divides us should be more of a bridge that unites the two countries,” he added.

Forging closer maritime partnership is part of the agenda of President Duterte’s official visit to Vietnam on September 28 and 29.

SEA LINKAGES

He said there should be “more linkages across the seas” given the existing strategic partnership of the Philippines and Vietnam.

“There are many areas for cooperation especially in the field of fisheries, and that is one of our emphasis in developing this,” he said.

“We hope that with the visit of the President, this will open more avenues for us to find better ways of interaction in terms of maritime cooperation,” he added.

Apart from maritime cooperation, Servigon said the Philippines is also planning to enhance trade and investment relations with Vietnam during the President’s visit.

He noted the two countries, both having new leadership, could tap economic opportunities to boost mutual growth. “Our trade relations with Vietnam we believe would have more opportunities for improvement,” he said.

Bilateral trade has increased with the Philippines’ rice imports and investments in food and pharmaceutical industries in Vietnam over the years.

ACTION PLAN

In the security front, a proposed action plan on law enforcement and defense cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam is in the works.

The Philippines is eyeing to forge closer cooperation with Vietnam in dealing with security threats and transnational crimes, according to Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Noel Servigon.

Such bilateral cooperation will be among the topics that will be discussed by President Duterte in his meeting with the Vietnamese President on Thursday.

“This will also be a good opportunity to meet again and review our defense cooperation because both Vietnam and the Philippines have a new set of defense leaders. Our respective commanders-in-chief are new,” Servigon said in a media interview here.

“We have recommended that there will be closer relationship with them again through maybe mutual visits, exchange of visits,” he added.

Another area of cooperation being considered is boosting efforts on law enforcement, according to Servigon. The matter is particularly close to President Duterte, especially since he has waged a war on illegal drugs and crimes back in the Philippines.

Back in November, the Philippines and Vietnam agreed on a strategic partnership to boost security relations amid China’s rapid buildup of artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea.

Included in the strategic partnership pact are possible joint naval activities amid maritime rows with China.

The two countries also committed to increase cooperation to combat security threats such as terrorism and transnational crime through exchange of information and best practices as well as exchange of personal for training and capacity building.

They also agreed to work toward enhancing cooperation in legal and judicial affairs. Plans have been drawn to work on the negotiation and the signing of agreements on extradition, transfer of sentenced persons, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, among other legal and judicial cooperation agreements.

PH-VIETNAM CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Meanwhile, Filipino investors are reportedly making a killing in Vietnam and must now organize its own business chamber to advance its interests and concerns here.

Servigon has proposed the formation of a Philippines-Vietnam chamber of commerce to facilitate a ”united voice” of the Filipino enterprises doing business here.

“We have encouraged our Filipino industrialized investors in Vietnam to reorganize themselves and we have been informed they are in a process of putting up their own board for the Philippine-Vietnam business group that is sort of a chamber of commerce in Vietnam,” Servigon said in a media interview.

Servigon encouraged Filipino businessmen to join the group “so they will have a united voice here in Vietnam in terms of policy representation and market studies and other activities which they can jointly undertake.”

So far, the Philippines has more than 60 investment projects in Vietnam. Among the profitable investments are in fields of pharmaceutical and food industries. Bilateral trade volume increased from USD416 million in 2001 to USD3 billion in 2015.