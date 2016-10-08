PH-US joint patrols, naval exercises put on hold

By Associated Press and Reuters

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Friday that he told the US military that plans for joint patrols and naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea have been put on hold, the first concrete break in defense cooperation after months of increasingly strident comments by the country’s new president.

Lorenzana also said that 107 US troops involved in operating surveillance drones against Muslim militants would be asked to leave the southern part of the country once the Philippines acquires those intelligence-gathering capabilities in the near future.

The Philippine military, according to Lorenzana, could manage if the United States were to withdraw aid, insisting that the value of US military aid to the Philippines was “not that much.”

“We can live without (that),” Lorenzana told a foreign correspondents’ forum and said that the military could ask Congress to make up for a shortfall of some $50 million-$100 million a year in U.S. military aid.

President Rodrigo Duterte also wants to halt the 28 military exercises that are carried out with U.S. forces each year, Lorenzana said. Duterte has said he wants an ongoing US-Philippine combat exercise to be the last during his six-year presidency as he backs away from what he views as too much dependence on the US.

UNEASY RELATIONSHIP

Duterte, who took office in June, has had an uneasy relationship with the US, his country’s long-time treaty ally, saying in recent speeches that he wants to scale back the presence of visiting US troops in the country, along with the annual bilateral military exercises.

But while some Filipino officials have walked back on Duterte’s sometimes crude anti-US pronouncements – early this week he told President Barack Obama “to go to hell” – Lorenzana’s comments show for the first time that the Duterte administration will act by rolling back cooperation with the US military in the Philippines.

Despite the difficult stage in the country’s relations with its former colonizer, Lorenzana remained optimistic that those ties would eventually bounce back.

“I think it’s just going through these bumps on the road,” Lorenzana told a news conference. “Relationships sometimes go to this stage … but over time it will be patched up.”

Duterte’s falling out with Washington will not necessarily spread to US allies such as Japan, for example, which has committed to delivering patrol ships for the Philippine coast guard and has signed a deal to lease five small surveillance planes the country can use to bolster its territorial defense. The planes may arrive as early as next month, Lorenzana said.

The US and Japan have helped the Philippines develop its capabilities to safeguard and defend its territorial waters amid China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea. Under Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, the US and Philippine militaries twice staged naval exercises near the disputed waters.

The split in military relations comes as Duterte, who describes himself as a leftist politician, has lashed out against US government criticism of his deadly crackdown against illegal drugs, which has left more than 3,600 suspects dead in just three months, alarming Western governments and human rights groups.

While taking a critical stance on US security policies, Duterte has reached out to China and Russia. Lorenzana said he has been ordered by Duterte to travel to Beijing and Moscow to discuss what defense equipment the Philippines can acquire from them.

The Philippines intended to buy arms from China and Russia and there had been no adverse reaction from within the military to President Duterte’s vows to scale back defense ties with the United States, Lorenzana said.

Duterte said on Thursday if the United States and European Union objected to his drugs war and wished to withdraw aid, they should do so, and the Philippines would not beg.

U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby responded to that saying total US assistance to the Philippines in the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1 was $180 million “and we’re committed” to delivering that.

‘NOT TOO DEPENDENT’

Lorenzana said he believed Duterte’s objective was to diversify Philippines’ foreign ties and cut dependency on former colonial ruler the United States.

“The president is trying to develop a relationship with the US that is not too dependent on one country,” he said.

Lorenzana said there had been no official directive to scrap a two-year-old Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

“Maybe we should re-assess (the relationship),” he said. “Are we benefiting, are we getting what we should be getting from alliance? It is part of this growing up.”

Asked how changes in the security relationship could impact a strategic US “rebalance” to Asia, he said: “They are not lacking of any place to park their ships if they are no longer allowed to park their ships here.”

He said there may be some issues of compatibility with defense procurements from Russia and China, which were willing to sell to the Philippines.

A Philippine dispute with China over sovereignty in the South China Sea would not impede defense procurements, he said, adding there had been no discussion of the two countries working together militarily.

“All we are thinking now is buying equipment,” he said. “No talks yet about military alliance, just simple transaction of buying equipment.”