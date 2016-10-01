PH, Vietnam boost security, trade ties

Duterte, Quang agree to establish six-year roadmap to implement deals

Hanoi – The Philippines and Vietnam have agreed to come up with a six-year roadmap to boost strategic cooperation on trade and investment, defense, maritime security, law enforcement, among areas of common interest.

The agreement for closer economic and security cooperation was reached during the meeting between President Duterte and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi last Thursday. Duterte was on a two-day visit to Vietnam from September 28 and 29 to forge stronger strategic partnership with its Asian ally.



(Malacañang Photo/Manila Bulletin) STEPPING UP – President Rodrigo R. Duterte (center, in Barong Tagalog) is ushered in by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) up the stairs to his office as part of the Philippine leader’s working visit to Hanoi, Vietnam September 29. The two countries agreed on strategic cooperation on trade and investment, maritime security, and law enforcement, among others.(Malacañang Photo/Manila Bulletin)

In a joint statement, the two leaders agreed “to establish a six-year Action Plan (2017-2022) to guide the implementation of activities in the areas of common interest under this new level of relations.”

The two leaders, in a joint statement, agreed “to strengthen existing maritime cooperation mechanisms such as the hotline communication mechanism between coast guard authorities of both countries, as well as to adopt other measures to ensure the safety and security of fishermen from both countries as well as to solve amicably the unexpected incidents at sea.”

The hotline communication system will facilitate cooperation in ensuring maritime security amid lingering territorial conflict in the South China Sea.

The two countries have also agreed to implement measures to protect their respective fishermen and settle any dispute peacefully.

The Philippines and Vietnam are among the Asian countries with competing claims in the South China Sea. Both nations have strongly opposed China’s aggressive incursions into the disputed territory, including its massive reclamation works and military buildup in the area.

In the same statement, the Philippines and Vietnam also affirmed their resolve “to promote peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as unimpeded commerce in the region, particularly in the South China Sea.”

“Furthermore, the two leaders called for the peaceful resolution of disputes including full respect for legal and diplomatic processes, self-restraint in the conduct of activities, without resorting to the threat or use of force, in accordance with the universally recognized principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the statement read.

Both Presidents have also reaffirmed their support for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and work expeditiously for the early adoption of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. They also cited a decision by an international tribunal disputing the territorial claims by China in the South China Sea.

“Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to upholding peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, including advancing ASEAN community building efforts through the full and effective implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025,” the statement read.

“To these ends, both sides reiterated the importance of and emphasized the promotion of the central role of ASEAN in the regional architecture,” it added.

The two countries would also explore ways “to intensify law enforcement cooperation against transnational crime, including the illicit trade and trafficking of drugs in the region,” the statement read.

Concerned officials have been asked to build on each other’s expertise and experience, specifically through more intelligence exchange activities.

Manila and Hanoi also agreed to hasten negotiations for agreements on extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal issues and transfer of sentenced persons to further enhance cooperation in law enforcement.

On defense cooperation, the two nations also agreed “to identify new avenues to deepen and intensify cooperation” in line with the strategic partnership.

Amid growing economic relations, both nations have also called on businesses to increase bilateral trade and investments. They also moved to improve business climate to lure more investors in potential areas such as agriculture, food processing, tourism services, and infrastructure.

The two nations also agreed to enhance fisheries cooperation and consider the signing of an accord on quality control and management and safety of agricultural and fishery products. (With a report from Antonio L. Colina IV)