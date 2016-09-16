PhilHealth covers confinement due to mental, physical conditions and abuse of illegal substance

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) said Friday that hospital confinements brought about by mental and physical conditions due to abuse of illegal substances are being paid for under the existing benefit schedule.

PhilHealth OIC-President and CEO Ramon F. Aristoza Jr. said that such conditions were among the components related to drug dependency that the state-run health insurer was paying for under its Case Rate payment mechanism.



mb.com.ph PhilHealth office (MB File Photo)mb.com.ph

At the same time, Senior Vice President for Health Finance Policy Sector Ruben John A. Basa said that hospitalization brought about by mental and behavioral disorders secondary to substance abuse were being paid for by PhilHealth at a package rate of Php7,800, including payment for professional and hospital fees.

In 2014 and 2015, PhilHealth paid about Php25 million in benefit payments for the said related cases.

Basa said PhilHealth was working on a medical detoxification package to safely manage the acute physical symptoms of withdrawal associated with stopping the drug use.

He said the package was being ironed-out and would be released through the issuance of circular.

Detoxification or detoxication (detox for short) is the physiological or medicinal removal of toxic substances from a living organism, including the human body, which is mainly carried out by the liver.

Amid the present administration’s drive against illegal drugs, the health insurer is presently working with the Department of Health (DOH) and other stakeholders in the formulation of the guidelines for the said benefit package.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth has released a new policy covering orphans, abandoned and abused minors, out-of-school youths and children under its Sponsored Program.

PhilHealth Circular No. 2016-0019 entitles them to benefit coverage such as access to inpatient, outpatient and primary care services, and to the application of the no balance billing policy.

He also said PhilHealth has institutionalized services at the point-of-benefit availment provided by the PhilHealth Customer Relations and Empowerment Staff (PCARES).

These are registered nurses deployed by PhilHealth to accredited hospitals nationwide.

According to Dr. Israel Francis A. Pargas, Spokesperson and OIC-Vice President for Corporate Affairs Group, the PCARES are the conduits of the Corporation to its members.

“Their function is already institutionalized. Their function is not only to provide help in the membership issues and concerns of our members at the point-of-care but also to provide information, conduct surveys especially on some of our programs and policies,” he said.

He said that all of these were also discussed in the last Kapihan with the PCEO wherein media were also invited to ask and clarify some questions and issues.

Kapihan with the PCEO is a semestral updating session of the PhilHealth President and CEO with media partners.