PHL chamber of commerce to focus on 10 key sectors in 42nd conference

MANILA — The country’s largest business organization, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), will focus on 10 key sectors in its 42nd Philippine Business Conference (PBC) at the Marriott Grand Ballroom on October 12 to 13.

This year’s theme is “GIANT STEPS 2016 and Beyond”, in which PCCI aims to hold public and private discussions in the areas of good governance, infrastructure, agriculture, new era in manufacturing, tourism, science, technology, education, people skills, and sources of financing.

In a press conference in Pasay City on Monday, 42nd PBC Chair Angelito Colona said that this year’s theme highlights sectors that businesses consider important to economic growth.

“We are bringing together the private sector, the government, international partners, and the academe to discuss key issues and challenges confronting the business community in the local and global fronts,” said Colona.

The PCCI annually holds the PBC. It is concluded by submitting a set of resolutions to the President.

Like other previous administrations, President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to deliver a keynote speech and accept the 42nd PBC resolutions.

PCCI President George Barcelon, on the other hand, noted that this year’s conference will be a follow up to the discussions between the business group and cabinet members during the Sulong Pilipinas, a conference of business leaders last June.

“We want to follow up what was discussed during the Sulong Pilipinas. So we hope that in this finale of conference, we will have the President to join us in the closing ceremony wherein we will be sharing with him the resolutions,” said Barcelon.

One of the items in PCCI’s wish list for the Chief Executive is the implementation of reforms in transportation infrastructure and logistics.

Among PCCI’s wish list in this sector are bringing down trucking and shipping rates, decongesting the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, transferring cargo volume to the ports of Batangas and Subic, upgrade and expand the roll-on/roll-off, accelerate vital infrastructure projects, amending the charters of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Philippine Ports Authority to separate their regulatory and developmental functions, and address pass-through fees.

Colona, who is also PCCI director for infrastructure and logistics, noted that local manufacturing and export industries are less competitive compared to other ASEAN countries due to high logistics costs.

The country’s logistics cost is 4 percent to 33 percent higher than other countries in the region.

It also accounts for 24 percent to 53 percent of wholesale prices of products.

Some 1,500 delegates are expected to attend the two-day conference.