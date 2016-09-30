PHP ends to more than 7-year low but PSEi up after days of decline

The Philippine peso weakened against the US dollars on Thursday while the local bourse posted gains after days of decline.

The peso finished to its over seven year-low of 48.33, the weakest after the 48.39 close in Sept. 14, 2009.

MB FILE – A teller at a currency exchange shop in Ermita, Manila, dispenses Philippine peso bills to a foreign customer (not in photo). (John Jerome Ganzon) / mb.com.ph

“It’s more of corporates’ end of the month demand for the dollar since there was no major development overnight,” a trader said regarding the local unit’s performance for the day.

“They considered today a good time to buy the dollar instead of tomorrow,” the trader said.

Some weakness on the dollar was noticed in the afternoon trade on news that India attacked suspected terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan.

The local currency opened the day flat at 48.19 and traded between 48.35 and 48.15.

This brought the day’s average to 48.26, sideways from the 48.22 Wednesday.

Volume of trade reached USD583.5 million, higher than the USD441.2 million a day ago.

The currency pair is seen to trade between 48.20 and 48.40 Friday.

Meanwhile, Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose by 1.69 percent, or 127.90 points, to 7,714.86 points and the All Shares followed with 1.24 percent, or 55.98 points to 4,573.39 points.

All the sectoral indices also registered improvements led by the Property with 3.39 percent rise and the Services with 2.10 percent increase.

The Mining and Oil, Holding Firms, Financials and Industrial rose by 1.38 percent, 1.12 percent, 0.89 percent and 0.77 percent, respectively.

Volume of trade reached nearly 1.5 billion shares amounting to Php 7.54 billion.

Advancers led decliners at 120 to 70 while 48 were unchanged.