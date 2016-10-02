PH’s liability position up by 5.6% – BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the country’s net external liability position increased by 5.6 percent to $33.4 billion as of end-June this year compared to end-March’s $31.6 billion, buoyed by higher inflows of foreign direct investments.

Preliminary data also show that the total external financial liabilities rose by 3.2 percent or by $6.2 billion in the same period and surpassing the $4.4 billion “build-up” in total financial assets which grew by 2.8 percent. This resulted in external financial liabilities of $196.1 billion while total external financial assets reached $162.8 billion.

“The growth in external financial liabilities during the quarter was buoyed by increases in net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI),” said the BSP last Friday. The FDI flows came from both intercompany borrowing by resident affiliates and equity capital “on the back of the country’s sustained positive economic performance and growth prospects.”

Foreign portfolio investments increased by four percent because of the “positive price revaluations of non-resident’s holdings of domestic equity securities.” The stock market during the quarter grew by 7.4 percent.

The BSP reported that total external financial assets during the quarter increased by 2.8 percent driven mainly by the build-up of the country’s reserve assets. Increases in residents’ lending to non-residents’ affiliates and residents’ investments in debt securities issued by non-residents also contributed to the growth of the country’s total external financial assets.

Across sectors, only the BSP maintained a net external asset position as of end-June, 2016. The other major sectors – deposit-taking corporations except the central bank, the General Government, and “other sectors” – remain net users of foreign resources, said the BSP.

“The BSP continued to account for the largest share of the Philippines’ total external financial claims on the rest of the world at 52.8 percent,” the report said. The BSP’s external financial assets totaled $86 billion, up 2.7 percent from the previous quarter.

According to the report, by type of instrument, 52.4 percent or $85.3 billion of residents’ total external financial assets were reserve assets held by the BSP.

“Direct investments in the form of debt instruments (or intercompany lending) and equity capital placements in foreign affiliates accounted for 16.1 and 10.6 percent of total external financial assets, respectively,” noted the BSP. Residents’ investments in debt securities issued by non-residents and residents’ deposits in banks abroad accounted for 8.6 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, it added.

The “other sectors” total external financial liabilities reached $125.5 billion as of end-June 2016, or 64 percent of the country’s total external liabilities.