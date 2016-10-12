PH’s Ms. Earth bet clarifies remarks on Hitler, Duterte
Miss Earth-Philippines Imelda Bautista Schweighart has apologized for her recent comments on Adolf Hitler whom she likened to President Rodrigo Duterte.
Last Monday, Schweighart asked Miss Earth – Austria Kimberly Budinsky in a video if Hitler is a native of her country.
“Okay, that’s a bad question because we normally don’t talk about Hitler. But, yeah, he is,” said Budinsky.
“Oh my God! Our President is doing Hitler stuff here in the Philippines,” Schweighart answered.
“That’s crazy,” Budinsky said.
“Guys, I’m a Duterte follower. The people who talk to me everyday know how delightful I am to see and experience the change he has made happen so far. I am half German that is the reason why I talked to a fellow delegate about Hitler, who is Austrian,” said Schweighart, in a statement at the sidelines of the press presentation for the candidates of the 2016 Miss Earth beauty pageant at a hotel in Manila last Tuesday.
“Because all my life I am always teased by fellow Filipinos as ‘Hitler’ because they are not well informed that Hitler was not German. In fact Hitler was Austrian. So, when I saw my fellow delegate I made a soft joke about it out of my excitement,” she added.
“I am an extremist so forgive me my fellow Filipinos and Duterte supporters if you didn’t understand how I am. I got that idea wherein I said, ‘Duterte is doing Hitler stuff’ from online news, newspapers with headlines saying he is Hitler-like but for the good.”
“I was just not able to explain what I really meant further in Facebook live because my mind was occupied with the other delegates I want to capture on my Facebook Live cover. That is what I meant. Hope you appreciate me explaining myself so that you understand more. Peace,” said Schweighart.
Lorraine Schuck, Executive Vice President, Carousel Productions which organizes the annual environment-driven pageant, defended the Filipino-German beauty queen against bashers.
“This is a free country and we are living in a democratic nation. She’s innocent and I think it was not intentional,” Schuck said.
Reigning Miss Earth Angelia Ong of the Philippines also advised Schweighart to ignore the bashers and focus on the pageant.