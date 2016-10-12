PH’s Ms. Earth bet clarifies remarks on Hitler, Duterte

Miss Earth-Philippines Imelda Bautista Schweighart has apologized for her recent comments on Adolf Hitler whom she likened to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Last Monday, Schweighart asked Miss Earth – Austria Kimberly Budinsky in a video if Hitler is a native of her country.

“Okay, that’s a bad question because we normally don’t talk about Hitler. But, yeah, he is,” said Budinsky.

MB file-Miss Earth-Philippines Imelda Bautista Schweighart (Photo supplied by RLC)

“Oh my God! Our President is doing Hitler stuff here in the Philippines,” Schweighart answered.

“That’s crazy,” Budinsky said.

“Guys, I’m a Duterte follower. The people who talk to me everyday know how delightful I am to see and experience the change he has made happen so far. I am half German that is the reason why I talked to a fellow delegate about Hitler, who is Austrian,” said Schweighart, in a statement at the sidelines of the press presentation for the candidates of the 2016 Miss Earth beauty pageant at a hotel in Manila last Tuesday.

“Because all my life I am always teased by fellow Filipinos as ‘Hitler’ because they are not well informed that Hitler was not German. In fact Hitler was Austrian. So, when I saw my fellow delegate I made a soft joke about it out of my excitement,” she added.

“I am an extremist so forgive me my fellow Filipinos and Duterte supporters if you didn’t understand how I am. I got that idea wherein I said, ‘Duterte is doing Hitler stuff’ from online news, newspapers with headlines saying he is Hitler-like but for the good.”

“I was just not able to explain what I really meant further in Facebook live because my mind was occupied with the other delegates I want to capture on my Facebook Live cover. That is what I meant. Hope you appreciate me explaining myself so that you understand more. Peace,” said Schweighart.

Lorraine Schuck, Executive Vice President, Carousel Productions which organizes the annual environment-driven pageant, defended the Filipino-German beauty queen against bashers.

“This is a free country and we are living in a democratic nation. She’s innocent and I think it was not intentional,” Schuck said.

Reigning Miss Earth Angelia Ong of the Philippines also advised Schweighart to ignore the bashers and focus on the pageant.