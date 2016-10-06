Pilipinas Shell trims IPO to $400 million

Price range at P64 to P70 per share

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp is looking to raise up to $400 million from an initial public offering (IPO), rather than its initial target of over $600 million, after setting a price range of P64 to P70 a share, IFR reported on Thursday.

The listing will be the Philippines’ third this year, after cement maker Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc. raised $466 million in July and deathcare provider Golden Haven Memorial Park, Inc. raised $17 million in June.

Pilipinas Shell, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC , is targeting IPO proceeds of P17.6 billion to P19.2 billion pesos ($365 million to $400 million), reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. That compared with the P29.7-billion set in a preliminary IPO filing based on a maximum offer price of 90 pesos a share.

Pilipinas Shell did not reply to Reuters’ request for comment on the report

Bookbuilding runs from Thursday through Oct. 12, after which the final price will be announced, IFR reported. The shares will be listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange on Nov. 3, IFR said.

The IPO comprises a base offer of 275 million shares plus a further 16 million shares in the event of excess demand, together accounting for 18 percent of the firm’s outstanding capital, IFR said. Primary shares make up 10 percent of the base offer with secondary shares taking up the remainder, IFR said.

The firm initially aimed to sell 330 million primary and secondary shares.

Pilipinas Shell operates one of the Philippines’ two oil refineries and competes with petroleum retailers such as Petron Corp. and the local affiliate of Chevron Corp.

Pilipinas Shell is required under a two-decade-old law to offer at least 10 percent of equity to the public. But listing plans have been deferred several times due to factors such as unfavorable market conditions and refinery upgrades.

JP Morgan is the sole global coordinator for the IPO. BPI Capital is the domestic lead underwriter.